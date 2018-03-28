Travel

The most picturesque places to visit in the UK this spring

Posted by
Megan Murray
Published

Your Instagram followers will be flourishing faster than a field full of daffodils after a visit to these spots…     

Okay, spring may still feel a little way off, but what are we if not optimistic? New blooms popping their pretty, little heads through the soil, lighter evenings to be filled with Aperol Spritzs’ and a whole lot of Instagram material. After all, everything looks better in sunlight, doesn’t it?

But as well as popping to your local beer garden to enjoy the fairer weather, there are some particular spots in the UK that are not to be missed at this time of year. 

To celebrate that spring is on its way, Forest Holidays has analysed almost 100,000 Instagram posts to identify the most photographic places to visit this spring.

The top 10 spots below were determined by analysing Instagram images that have been posted over the last three years between the spring months of March and May, and creating a definitive guide of places to visit in the UK this season. 

Use the list below as inspiration for your next staycation and, of course, make sure you put it on the ‘gram. 

You may also like

Easter bank holiday weekend 2020: 7 gorgeous staycation ideas

  • 1. Lake District

    The Lake District is a mountainous region in North West England and a popular holiday destination because of its famous lakes, forests and mountains - which all translate pretty well on camera, too. The #lakedistrict hashtag has a whopping 2,572,825 posts on Instagram, and thanks to the area’s picturesque scenery, we can totally see why. 

  • 2. Snowdonia

    Snowdonia is a region in northwest Wales, nestled around the soaring mountains and glacial landforms of Snowdonia National Park. The area is also home to the highest mountain in Wales, Mount Snowdon, which attracts lots of attention from climbers and tourists every year because of its beautiful views across the sea to Ireland.

    These breathtaking views could well be the reason behind the #snowdonia hashtag’s prevalence, with the tag currently spanning some 736,123 posts on Instagram. 

  • 3. Peak District

    The Peak District sits in the middle of England and has many popular walking trails because of its steep limestone valleys and pretty-as-a-picture dales. Come rain or shine, this rugged countryside looks great on the ‘gram, and there’s about 1,187,120 posts from people who would agree. 

  • 4. New Forest

    Situated in the South of England, this area is known for its heathland, forest trails and native ponies, which of course all make for some seriously Insta-worthy snaps. So far, the #newforest hashtag has been used in 654,623 posts, capturing the array of natural delights to be seen there.

  • 5. Dartmoor

    Dartmoor is an area of moorland in southern Devon which is protected by National Park status because of its incredible history and natural beauty. In fact, some of the granite which forms the hills dates from the Carboniferous Period of geological history.

    592,845 Instagram users have captured Dartmoor’s charms using the #dartmoor hashtag, with photos of everything from the rolling hills to bewitching sunsets over the ancient rock formations. 

  • 6. Loch Lomond and The Trossachs

    Loch Lomond is a famous lake in Scotland, admired for its mesmerising waters and stunning, surrounding scenery. Pictures of it have been shared on Instagram 409,834 times, with many social media users focusing on the incredible reflections of the mountains in the Loch’s surface.

  • 7. Yorkshire Dales

    The Yorkshire Dales is a stunning national park in the north of England. It encompasses thousands of square miles of moors, valleys, hills and villages with plenty of photo opportunities. If you’re looking for some inspiration on how to do the landscape in this corner of the world justice, check out some of the 416,348 posts on Instagram.

  • 8. Brecon Beacons

    The Brecon Beacons is the name given to a mountain range in South Wales. Upon venturing there, you can find sprawling views that span for miles around, as well as magical looking waterfalls hidden in the crooks of the countryside.

    If you need some persuading to pay this place a visit, take a look at the 276,142 posts displaying the hashtag #breconbeacons and we think you might just change your mind. 

  • 9. South Downs

    The South Downs are a range of chalk hills that extend for about 260 square miles across the south-eastern coastal counties of England. They range from the Itchen Valley of Hampshire over to the well-known Beachy Head cliffs near Eastbourne. You can find 220,476 posts of these hills on Instagram, each showing a different perspective of this beautiful area. 

  • 10. Cairngorms

    The Cairngorms are a mountain range in the eastern Highlands of Scotland that became part of Scotland’s second national park in 2003. They’re certainly worth a trip, especially as the weather gets warmer. If you’re wondering what to expect, why not take a scroll through the 187,309 posts of the hills on Instagram.

Don’t miss out: sign up to the Stylist Daily email for a curated edit of brilliant content every day

Images: Getty 

Topics

Share this article

Author

Megan Murray

Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.

Recommended by Megan Murray

Travel

7 cosy but chic staycation ideas for the Easter bank holiday

How will you spend that extra lie in?

Posted by
Megan Murray
Published
Travel

5 adorable UK Airbnbs with libraries in for book lovers

Well, World Book Day is just around the corner.

Posted by
Megan Murray
Published
Travel

Bristol is the UK’s greenest and kindest city: 4 insider tips for your next visit

Time for a weekend away?

Posted by
Megan Murray
Published
Stylist Daily