Okay, spring may still feel a little way off, but what are we if not optimistic? New blooms popping their pretty, little heads through the soil, lighter evenings to be filled with Aperol Spritzs’ and a whole lot of Instagram material. After all, everything looks better in sunlight, doesn’t it?

But as well as popping to your local beer garden to enjoy the fairer weather, there are some particular spots in the UK that are not to be missed at this time of year.

To celebrate that spring is on its way, Forest Holidays has analysed almost 100,000 Instagram posts to identify the most photographic places to visit this spring.

The top 10 spots below were determined by analysing Instagram images that have been posted over the last three years between the spring months of March and May, and creating a definitive guide of places to visit in the UK this season.