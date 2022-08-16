Why Mykonos is the place to be for a slower pace of life this September

There’s nothing quite like a trip through Gatwick Airport at 5am on a bank holiday weekend to place you in dire need of some peace and quiet – although that’s not always the first thing people think of when they picture a classic trip to Mykonos.

Located in the middle of the Aegean Sea in the heart of the Greek Cyclades island group, Mykonos has long been known for its vibrant nightlife. But over the last couple of years, there’s been a shift. Mykonos is still the lively destination it’s always been, but a growing number of boutique, luxury hotels are setting up shop in a bid to showcase the slow-paced lifestyle the island’s locals have been leading for generations.

I’m here to sample the delights of The Wild – a five-star hotel set on an amphitheatric cliffside on the island’s southeastern coast. Home to a collection of 40 suites and villas, the hotel only opened in 2019, but it’s already making a name for itself; during my stay, every room in the hotel is full.