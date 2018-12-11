5 beautiful New Year‘s Eve traditions and rituals from around the world

New Year’s Eve is a time for glitter, sparkle, music, dancing and drinking. A time for celebrating with friends and family and cheersing the stroke of midnight with an all mighty countdown. And there’s plenty of ways to do it, thanks to the hundreds of fabulous New Year’s Eve parties all over London (and sky-high restaurants).

But New Year is also about reflection. As another year comes to a close, it’s natural to think about what you would like the next one to hold and to start mentally preparing for it, something every culture does differently.