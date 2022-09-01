Greece is one of the places I’ve visited and love the most. Almost instantly after stepping foot on Greek soil again, landing on the island of Kos, the thrill of travelling returned as I breathed in the warm night air outside the airport. I had forgotten that unmistakable excited feeling that comes right at the start of a holiday.

Kos lies near the centre of the string of Dodecanese (meaning 12) Greek islands, but is a lot closer to Turkey than the Greek mainland (you can make a mid-morning dash to Bodrum by boat to hit the shops and be back in time for a late lunch).

It’s tiny – you could drive the length of it in an hour, but don’t be sizeist because this little island has heaps to offer, namely that azure blue Aegean sea, beautiful sandy beaches, glorious unspoilt spots and the total chill of island life.