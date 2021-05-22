Best place to read a book or the best book shop?

GM: There are so many great bookshops!

SH: If you’re not seasick, I love the ferry journeys you can do in Scotland, and it’s a moment when you can sit, reflect and read as the landscape is going by. However, your travel companion might be in the canteen downstairs getting drunk…

Best place to go for a whiskey in Scotland (even if you don’t like whiskey)?

GM: There are a couple of great bars I love in Edinburgh: Kay’s Bar (a fantastic wee place!) and the Blue Blazer near the Lyceum Theatre.

SH: Isla is the place of smoky Whiskey, which we visit in the first episode. You get to learn about why whiskey tastes a certain way, because of the peat and the landscape. That would be a great place to learn to love whiskey.

But it’s always about the company. Both of us have found ourselves in a little pub in the Highlands or on one of the islands and the locals are there playing live music. It really is a communal thing. And that’s the best place.