Valentine’s Day: 8 things to do if you’re spending the day in Paris

As Audrey Hepburn once said, “Paris is always a good idea”. No matter if you are going there with your other half, your friends or if you are reclaiming this magical city for yourself, the French capital never fails to surprise, charm and capture us.

The fact that you can be there in less than three hours, without taking an annoying and polluting flight, is just another good excuse to visit Paris as much as we can.

Whether it’s your first time or you’ve been before, we have pulled together a list of some of the best experiences you should try in the city this Valentine’s day.