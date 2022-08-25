One day in Paris: an influencer-inspired guide to the French fashion capital
Armed with a snazzy smartphone camera and a list of landmarks to visit, digital executive editor Jazmin Kopotsha shares how to have a stylish, picture-perfect day visiting Paris.
Nothing says ‘chic and glamorous getaway’ quite like a weekend trip to Paris. And though many Brits may have been there, done that and watched Netflix’s Emily In Paris for confirmation, there’s been a recent resurgence of interest in France’s capital city.
Paris appeared in the UK’s most-searched travel destinations for 2022, jumping from 17th in 2021 to 4th place this year. What’s more, this summer Google searches for ‘Eurostar’ were the highest they’ve been since the pandemic began.
City breaks seem to be more popular than ever for the culture-starved among us, and there’s a clear revived interest in this particularly iconic destination. But how do you have the picture-perfect mini break in a city as enduringly popular and well documented as Paris? The answer, my friends, is in combining the best of Paris’s tourism hotspots with a little research and some Instagram influencer know-how.
A short trip on the Eurostar landed me at Gare du Nord. Armed with my meticulously packed weekend bag with multiple outfit options and my phone fully charged and ready to go, I set off on my whistle-stop adventure. Here’s my photo guide to spending 24 hours in Paris – all photos taken by me, an impatient amateur ‘photographer’, using the Google Pixel 6 Pro, a phone with a very flattering camera that did all the hard work for me.
Where to stay for one night in Paris
I stayed at Hotel de L’Esperance which, despite being in the heart of the city, also felt pleasantly off the beaten track.
The hotel is nestled on a quiet street in the Latin Quarter, in the 5th arrondissement, about 30 minutes from Gare du Nord train station by Metro (or Uber if you prefer) and a very pretty 15-minute walk to Luxembourg Gardens – a lovely spot for a quiet morning stroll with a coffee. Come for a sleek and comfortable environment, stay for the hidden courtyard at the back of the building.
Rooms are available to book from £127 per night.
Where to eat on a day trip to Paris
Breakfast needn’t be an elaborate affair while you’re zipping around Paris. I popped to Maison Julien, a cute patisserie en route to visit the Arc du Triomphe. My pain au chocolat was so good that I went back inside to buy a second after just one bite.
A word to the wise, though. I went pretty early on Saturday morning in the hope of 1) finding a warm croissant fresh out of the oven and 2) getting to the Arc de Triomphe before it was overrun with other tourists desperate to take exactly the same photos as me. Thankfully, the magic eraser tool (and it truly is magic) on my phone took care of the people in the foreground of my photos. I only hope the poor people behind me were able to do the same when I paused to sneeze right in front of their cameras as I shuffled away from the crowd.
If people-watching is your vibe, you’ll love lunch on the sunny terrace of L’Avenue, a trendy spot on Avenue Montaigne, just around the corner from the Champs-Élysées. Here, you’ll find classic bistro-style French food, a generous selection of wines and cocktails, and the Instagram set taking photos of their latest purchases from the French fashion houses on the adjacent road. I used Google Lens to try and find out who designed the gorgeous cream shoulder bag belonging to the woman next to me. It was from Celine, and I spent the rest of my time at the restaurant working my way through a delightful bottle of rosé and willing myself not to lose the rest of my day to second-hand bag shopping on my phone.
Where to drink on a night out in Paris
Île Saint-Louis is a petite island on the river Seine, poised for the most incredible view of Notre-Dame cathedral (despite still being under renovation at the time of visiting). On the riverbank is La Chaumière, a modest restaurant with ample outdoor seating for sunset views of the surrounding landmarks. Perfect for a wine, cocktail or cheese plate to punctuate an evening stroll.
We think you’ll love: our Paris recommendation
Summer in a city like Paris doesn’t have to be all bar-hopping. If you struggle to find an outdoor seat at cocktail bar The Shed at Hotel des Grands Boulevards (few tables, beautiful views and even better drinks), or make it out to my favourite rooftop bar, Le Jardin Suspendu, which is eight floors up on top of a multi-storey car park (yes, much like Frank’s in Peckham), make like the groups of Parisiennes dotted around the Jardin des Tuileries having post-work drinks and picnics on the grass.
This trip was provided by Google. The Google Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel Plus phones are available to buy now.