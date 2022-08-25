City breaks seem to be more popular than ever for the culture-starved among us, and there’s a clear revived interest in this particularly iconic destination. But how do you have the picture-perfect mini break in a city as enduringly popular and well documented as Paris? The answer, my friends, is in combining the best of Paris’s tourism hotspots with a little research and some Instagram influencer know-how.

A short trip on the Eurostar landed me at Gare du Nord. Armed with my meticulously packed weekend bag with multiple outfit options and my phone fully charged and ready to go, I set off on my whistle-stop adventure. Here’s my photo guide to spending 24 hours in Paris – all photos taken by me, an impatient amateur ‘photographer’, using the Google Pixel 6 Pro, a phone with a very flattering camera that did all the hard work for me.