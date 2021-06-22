Picture of the sea from rocky coastline in Thurlestone.
8 of the most tranquil UK destinations to visit if you want to go off grid this summer

After a long period of being stuck indoors with only your screens for company, it’s time to treat yourself to some much needed time off in a tranquil location. We’ve rounded up eight UK destinations that are perfect for unplugging and unwinding.

If someone asked you where your favourite place was to relax and unwind pre-pandemic, you might’ve answered “home”. But after endless months locked in, watching your haven become everything from a home gym to an office space, with only your screens for company, no one would blame you for seeking calm elsewhere.

Despite many Brits pining for overseas adventures, plenty of holidaymakers are seeking the quiet of tranquil staycation getaways, which should come as no surprise after a study by Ofcom reported a steady rise in our collective screentime over the past year.

In light of so many of us needing a digital detox with the added bonus of a change of scenery, a study from I’m Insured has revealed the best UK destinations to escape to for a wellness break. The destinations are ranked highest on Tripadvisor under the term “relaxing”, and score highly when it comes to wellness essentials including air quality, green space and population size.

Read on for eight UK breaks to book if you want to get off the grid this summer. 

  • Watermillock, Cumbria

    Watermillock village is in the scenic Lake District, so you know you’re in for a treat. With a population of just 448, you’ll be far from any distractions and able to fully immerse yourself in the tranquility of the local scenery. You can unwind by taking a dip in Ullswater – the lake it sits on – or enjoying long walks in the Cumbrian countryside.

  • Killin, Stirling

    Killin is a remote village that’s situated at the Falls of Dochart in Stirling, Scotland. It’s famous for salmon fishing and watersports, but you can forgo anything too active by opting to enjoy the sights of local ruins such as Finlarig Castle and the Killin Stone Circle.

  • Thurlestone, Devon

    You don’t need to book a longhaul flight to enjoy beautiful beaches, because the coastal village of Thurlestone boasts one of the most dramatic coastlines you’ll ever see. Located in South Devon, this village is developed enough to have luxury hotels, but quiet enough that you feel far from it all. If you love swimming, surfing, rock-pooling or simply watching the waves roll in, this is the place for you.

  • Tortworth, Gloucestershire

    Tortworth is considered the gateway to the Cotswolds. This picturesque village is the place to be if you want to hole up with a book and forget everything that’s going on in the outside world. When you want to leave your room, you can take in the local sights including a 600 year-old chestnut tree and the Victorian mansion, Tortworth Court.

  • St. Dogmaels, Pembrokeshire

    You don’t have to be in a complete state of meditation to unplug and unwind. If you’re after a new adventure head to St Dogmaels. This village in Pembrokeshire, Wales is known for thrill-seeking activities such as coasteering, surfing, kayaking, climbing, and mountain biking.

  • Taplow, Buckinghamshire

    See the Thames from a different vantage point by visiting Taplow. Head to the quiet Buckinghamshire village for a quiet spot of boating or you can opt to stay on dry land and visit the local national trust gardens, or Taplow Court, an Elizabethan manor that dates back to 1855.

  • Wyboston, Bedfordshire

    Scrap the visit to an overseas waterpark in favour of a local getaway to Wyboston. The Bedfordshire village is home to namesake lakes that boast all sorts of fun activities that’ll force you to put your electronics down, including wakeboarding, jet-skiing and paddleboarding.

  • Otley, West Yorkshire

    Otley is a market town on the border of West and North Yorkshire. Although it’s just 10 miles from Leeds, it’s a quiet and serene destination that has plenty of old cobbled streets for you to explore. You can take a break from the scenic walks and historic sights by cycling the Tour de Yorkshire route at your own pace.

