If someone asked you where your favourite place was to relax and unwind pre-pandemic, you might’ve answered “home”. But after endless months locked in, watching your haven become everything from a home gym to an office space, with only your screens for company, no one would blame you for seeking calm elsewhere.

Despite many Brits pining for overseas adventures, plenty of holidaymakers are seeking the quiet of tranquil staycation getaways, which should come as no surprise after a study by Ofcom reported a steady rise in our collective screentime over the past year.