I often spend time thinking about where I was just a month ago when I was living la dolce vita in the gorgeous Italian countryside of Piedmont.

I remember the short and smooth train journey from Genoa to the small town of Cremolino, gazing at the delightfully picturesque landscapes as I careered through the nourishing green hills lined with vineyards.

Prior to arriving at the Nordelaia luxury farmhouse, I spent three days on the Cinque Terre coast in the small town of Monterosso, so I was already in the swing of the relaxed Italian lifestyle.