12 of the most beautiful places to visit by train from London

Sometimes you just need to get away from it all, don’t you? And what could possibly be better than a day trip on the weekend to somewhere new and easy to get to?

From Bath’s stunning architecture, to the cosiness the Cotswolds, there’s nothing quite like hopping on a train and leaving London behind for the day.

And according to Snaptrip, though, most people living in the UK have only seen around 30% of the country – with Scotland at the top of their must-see list. If you’re in the mood for a Highlands adventure, check out our ultimate guide to the land of dramatic landscapes, Highland cows and pure white sandy beaches.