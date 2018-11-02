12 of the most beautiful places to visit by train from London
Megan Murray
It’s time to put your 26-30 railcard to good use: book train tickets to these beautiful places ASAP.
Sometimes you just need to get away from it all, don’t you? And what could possibly be better than a day trip on the weekend to somewhere new and easy to get to?
From Bath’s stunning architecture, to the cosiness the Cotswolds, there’s nothing quite like hopping on a train and leaving London behind for the day.
And according to Snaptrip, though, most people living in the UK have only seen around 30% of the country – with Scotland at the top of their must-see list. If you’re in the mood for a Highlands adventure, check out our ultimate guide to the land of dramatic landscapes, Highland cows and pure white sandy beaches.
However, if you’d prefer to start your travels closer to home, don’t despair: with so many beauty spots sitting less than a two-hour journey from London, it’s easier than ever to hop on a train and pay a visit somewhere new. Whether you fancy going just for the day, to try out a country walk or a new pub, or you want to spend the night at a romantic (and budget-friendly) hotel, there’s lots of choice.
To help you plan your trip, we’ve compiled a list of the most beautiful places to visit by train from London below.
Royal Tunbridge Wells
Royal Tunbridge Wells is a small town tucked on the western edge of Kent, with lots of cute, winding lanes and beautiful countryside to explore.
Best place to eat and drink: The Mount
How to get there: From Charing Cross or Cannon Street, the train takes under an hour.
Margate
For years now, Margate has been establishing itself as the cool little sister of Brighton, as more and more trendy cafes, vintage shops and cute interiors brands pop up here. As well as the beach, make sure you visit the pastel-hued mini-theme park Dreamland and explore the shops.
Best place to eat and drink: The Greedy Cow cafe.
How to get there: Get the train from Victoria or St Pancras International, it’ll take about an hour and a half.
Whitstable
From its interesting little galleries to amazingly fresh seafood, Whitstable is the ideal seaside spot to visit to get some fresh air and take in an ocean view, too.
Best place to eat and drink: Wheelers Oyster Bar
How to get there: It’ll take around one hour and 30 minutes to get there from Victoria or St Pancras International.
Folkestone in Kent
In recent years, Folkestone in Kent has transformed itself from a sleepy seaside town into a bustling hotspot for creative types. And with stunning views of the sea, it’s a calming place to be.
Best place to eat and drink: Copper and Spices
How to get there: Leaving from St Pancras International, the train will take you just over one hour to arrive.
Brighton
The coastal city of Brighton has a lot to offer – from a great gay scene to multiple galleries and museums – it’s definitely worth a day trip or two.
Best place to eat and drink: Moshimo
How to get there: Hop on the train from Victoria Station and you’ll be there within the hour.
Bath
If Bath’s Roman and Georgian architecture isn’t enough to entice you to go see the city for yourself, then its swish spas certainly will.
Best place to eat and drink: Menu Gordon Jones
How to get there: Leaving from Paddington Station, you’ll arrive in Bath in one hour and 30 minutes.
Cambridge
If you’ve yet to try punting along the riverbend in Cambridge, then what are you waiting for? Not only is it an incredibly unique thing to do in the city, but it’s also enjoyable, too. And with plenty of great restaurants and museums to see, it’s certainly worth travelling to.
Best place to eat and drink: Restaurant Twenty Two
How to get there: Hop on the train from King’s Cross and you’ll arrive in Cambridge in 60 minutes.
St Albans
From its elegant Georgian townhouses to historic Tudor buildings, the market town of St Albans is perfect for a peaceful day away from the hustle and bustle of London.
Best place to eat and drink: Bar Meze
How to get there: Leaving from St Pancras International, you’ll arrive in St Albans in under 20 minutes.
Oxford
If you’re a bookworm then a trip to the university town of Oxford is in order. Not only has its breath-taking architecture inspired many a novelist – such a Phillip Pullman and Lewis Carroll – but it also has an array of cosy pubs to try, too.
Best place to eat and drink: The Oxford Kitchen
How to get there: Hop on the train from Paddington Station and you’ll be in Oxford within an hour.
Rye
From its cobbled lanes to thatched roofs and hidden passageways, Rye is one of England’s quaintest towns – making it hard for any visitor to not instantly fall in love with it.
Best place to eat and drink: Tuscan Kitchen Rye
How to get there: Leaving from St Pancras International, you’ll arrive in Rye within an hour.
Bristol
Not only does Bristol have a vivid street art scene but the city is full of great restaurants serving up ethical and local cuisine, too.
Best place to eat and drink: Wilks Restaurant
How to get there: Hop on the train from Paddington Station and you’ll arrive in Bristol in under two hours.
Cotswolds
From its rolling fields of lavender to tiny thatched-roof cottages, the Cotswolds is as romantic as you’d expect. Oh, and it has some of the best cheese shops in the country, too.
Best place to eat and drink: The Wild Rabbit
How to get there: Leaving from Paddington Station, it’ll take you one hour and 40 minutes to get to the Cotswolds.
Images: Getty / Unsplash