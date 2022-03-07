“I’ve been working remotely as a life strategist and business coach since May 2020 – a big shift to life pre-pandemic, where I worked predominately from a central London office along with working at home.

“But it was in June 2021 that I made the leap to leave the UK and head to the Caribbean. In March 2021, I lost my mother-in-law. This made my husband and I re-evaluate what was important to us as a family, and in June, we booked our flights to St Vincent and the Grenadines and haven’t looked back since.

“I’ve been remote working from St Vincent and the Grenadines officially since October 2021 and my day-to-day routine has definitely changed since leaving the UK.

“First, the climate makes a big difference. Gone is the wind, rain and cold; the sun, sea breeze and beaches have changed everything.

“The morning commute is now from the bedroom to the garden. Each day, I’m greeted by the vision of the Caribbean sea as well as six of the Grenadine islands, including Mustique – yes, I can see Mustique from my garden!

“The first part of the day is dedicated to home-schooling our 7-year-old. We enjoy talking with our neighbours and visiting the local shop run by Ms Bascombe, who is 91 years old and a national treasure. The nearest beach we love is 20 minutes away from us on the private resort of Young Island, 200 yards from mainland St Vincent and reachable only by ferry (it’s a two-minute ride). They offer an incredible day pass and lunch so we get access to a hotel room, patio terrace, beach, pool, four-course lunch and rum punch! The wifi is amazing, so you can work literally seaside.