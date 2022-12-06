After refuelling with burgers at Le Kock and Tail, we set off to Perlan – Wonders Of Iceland, the only planetarium in Iceland where you can learn all about the unique geology of the country through its interactive exhibitions. Visiting a museum might not sound like the most riveting pursuit given all of Iceland’s attractions, but you really have to step inside to see why it’s so special. Sitting atop Öskjuhlíð hill, the beautiful glass-domed building is home to an indoor ice cave, a replica of Europe’s largest bird cliff and an observation deck with an amazing 360° view of Reykjavik. A real highlight, though, is Áróra, Perlan’s immersive show about the aurora borealis. With our northern lights tour cancelled that evening due to bad weather, it was well worth laying back in the planetarium and seeing the lights dance all around – full marks to the museum for the brilliant simulation.

Of course, there’s plenty more adventure to be had in Iceland, whether you’re keen to explore an ice cave under the Katla volcano, hike over the Skaftafell glacier or venture into the natural lava tunnel of Raufarholshellir – all excursions that can be planned with easyJet once you’ve booked your holiday. If you’re the kind of person who bookmarks culture recommendations on Instagram before setting off on a trip, this really is a smart way to ensure you plan the perfect itinerary and get a better insight into your destination. Plus, you’ll undoubtedly discover some under-the-radar gems that won’t be hit by the crowds.