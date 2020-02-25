Rijeka in Croatia is 2020’s European Capital of Culture: 4 things to do on your visit
Megan Murray
Rijeka in Croatia has been named the 2020 European Capital of Culture, here are four reasons why you should pay it a visit.
2020 is a very special year for Croatia. The eastern Europe gem has become the travel destination du jour of the last five years, praised for its interesting beaches (think dramatic coastlines and crystal waters) and ancient architecture.
Now, though, it’s upped its game from natural beauty to vibrant, cultural hub after spending three years working towards the title of European City of Culture for 2020.
Rijeka is one of Crotia’s biggest and buzziest port cities. Sitting on the country’s coast, it looks out to the northern Adriatic Sea and is already home to some impressive arts and culture institutions.
However, this year its cultural offerings have been taken to the next level, which is sure to bring in a whole new wave of tourism.
Throughout the year, Rijeka will host an exciting events programme inspired by three central themes that represent the city: water, hard work and migration. All three revolve around the city’s role in Croatia, as a place with both a river that flows through and one that is on a port. This means Rijeka is a hub of industry and a city that’s never shied away from migration, given the many ships which pass through with people from other lands.
What’s particularly special about that last theme is its focus on diversity, as Rijeka intends on making clear that it supports an inclusive society.
So, if there was ever a time to explore this wonderful city, this is it. Here are four things you simply have to do while you’re there.
Literary Hay Festival Europa28
Trsat Castle
Lungomare Art
Croatian National Theatre Ivan Zajc
