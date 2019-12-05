For transparency’s sake, I need to confess that I am categorically not an animal person. I didn’t grow up with pets and I don’t go weak at the knees if I see a puppy on public transport. Because of that, going on safari was never really on my bucket list.

Then, out of nowhere, I had an urge to channel my inner Nigel Thornberry, and when a visit to a private game reserve bordering Kruger National Park in South Africa came up, I grabbed it with both hands. Which is how I came to be on my way to Tengile River Lodge, gazing at a beautiful leopard just feet away from me.