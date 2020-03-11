This remote Scottish island is inviting people to become its new residents

Moving to a teeny-tiny Scottish island is a dream for many people. Waking up to the sound of crashing waves in the morning, knowing all the names of your neighbours because you barely have any, and running around on the wild terrain instead of being stuck on the Central Line for an hour – yep, rural life in Scotland sure sounds good.

It’s especially appealing right now, when we’re looking to avoid busy city centres and crowds of people. So maybe it’s time that dream became a reality? Well, if it’s something you’re seriously considering, this news might just pique your interest.