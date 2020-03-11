This remote Scottish island is inviting people to become its new residents
- Hollie Richardson
Ever fancied moving to a rural Scottish island? The Isle of Rum might be the place you’ve been dreaming of.
Moving to a teeny-tiny Scottish island is a dream for many people. Waking up to the sound of crashing waves in the morning, knowing all the names of your neighbours because you barely have any, and running around on the wild terrain instead of being stuck on the Central Line for an hour – yep, rural life in Scotland sure sounds good.
It’s especially appealing right now, when we’re looking to avoid busy city centres and crowds of people. So maybe it’s time that dream became a reality? Well, if it’s something you’re seriously considering, this news might just pique your interest.
The Isle of Rum Community Trust is seeking applicants for four new eco-homes for affordable rent. The “state of the art” two-bedroom homes, which are currently still under construction, sit on the edge of the village of Kinloch and have views up to the Rum Cuillin.
According to the Isle of Rum’s website, the local village – which is home to between 30-40 adults and children – is looking for dynamic individuals who are keen to fit into the island’s way of life. There is a wide range of job opportunities on the island, including childcare, fish farming, mountain or marine tourism, house maintenance and food production.
Although the Trust has opened the housing application to everyone, you’ll be favoured if you bring a trade, skill or business to grow and diversify the local economy. And if you have a family with children, that will also win you some points.
And there’s no need to worry about broadband – all houses on the island are sorted with it.
So, what’s the Isle of Rum really like?
Last year, Stylist included the Isle of Rum as one of the top 50 must-visit holidays in the UK. Shaped like a rough diamond, the Isle of Rum is a real jewel in the Inner Hebrides crown. Think stunning mountain and coastal scenery, wonderful beaches and the imposing Kinloch Castle. Plus, Rum is famous for its Manx Shearwater bird colony, as well as Golden Eagles, so it’s great for bird-spotting too.
And of course, it’s a total dream for any Outlander fan.
The deadline for applications is Monday 6 April 2020. The houses are expected to be available for occupation by June 2020. Application forms and further information are available from development@isleofrum.com.
So… what are you waiting for? You can find more information here.
Images: Getty