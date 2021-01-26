Let’s just take a moment to try and imagine what it’s like to be Serena Williams.

The former number one women’s single tennis player is arguably the biggest name in the game. Williams has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles, the most by any player in the Open Era, and the second most of all time. She also holds the most Grand Slam titles in singles, doubles, and mixed doubles combined among active players.

We could go on listing her tennis accolades, but they’re pretty much endless, so we’ll leave it there. But that’s enough to show exactly why Williams is the world’s richest self-made female athlete.