A recent study found that up to 96% of travel decisions are driven by favourite TV shows and films, proving just how much we are influenced by what we see on screen – and a new travel trend is further fuelling this in 2023.

In a new report from London Luton Airport, ‘set-jetting’ was named as one of the top travel trends for 2023, with more Brits planning to travel to destinations that have featured in well-known TV shows or films this year

In fact, the research found that one in six (17%) Brits would like to go on holiday to visit sets from their favourite TV shows.

“We’re always looking for inspiration for our next trip and after spending the last three years watching more TV and film than ever before, it’s not surprising that we’re seeing set-jetting as a trend as people are desperate to live the life of their favourite show’s main character,” says Clare Armstrong, head of guest experience at London Luton Airport.