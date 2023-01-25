2023 travel: why ‘set-jetting’ is the TV-obsessed travel trend people are embracing this year
Leah Sinclair
If, like me, you’re ready to book a trip or two but not sure where to go, ‘set-jetting’ might be the answer.
One of the things I love about my favourite TV shows is the endless travel inspiration I can get from watching them.
Whether it’s imagining myself pounding the pavements of NYC and schmoozing my way into the hottest new restaurant while watching reruns of Sex And The City, or taking in the scenic views of Amsterdam, Rome and more while watching Killing Eve, part of the allure of TV and films (beyond the plot, of course) is taking in the beauty on screen and making note of the various spots and destinations I hope to visit one day.
A recent study found that up to 96% of travel decisions are driven by favourite TV shows and films, proving just how much we are influenced by what we see on screen – and a new travel trend is further fuelling this in 2023.
In a new report from London Luton Airport, ‘set-jetting’ was named as one of the top travel trends for 2023, with more Brits planning to travel to destinations that have featured in well-known TV shows or films this year
In fact, the research found that one in six (17%) Brits would like to go on holiday to visit sets from their favourite TV shows.
“We’re always looking for inspiration for our next trip and after spending the last three years watching more TV and film than ever before, it’s not surprising that we’re seeing set-jetting as a trend as people are desperate to live the life of their favourite show’s main character,” says Clare Armstrong, head of guest experience at London Luton Airport.
Because films and TV series locations have always captured our attention, Armstrong says it leads many of us to imagine having similar experiences as those we see on the screen.
“This isn’t surprising given that many films and TV shows are often set in the most beautiful places in the world. With so many choices of destinations to visit and places to explore which can sometimes be overwhelming, TV and film sets provide the perfect guide for what to do and where to go.”
While there are various films and TV shows to take inspiration from, there are two in particular that seem to be at the forefront of people’s minds.
“The return of Emily In Paris continues to inspire travellers to visit the romantic city of Paris,” reveals Armstrong. “The White Lotus is also providing a lot of travel inspiration right now as it encourages people to be transported to the affluent Sicilian seaside resort of Taormina.
“With many of these destinations just a couple of hours from London, the accessible nature of these aspirational places means many people are booking trips based on their favourite film and TV destinations.”
While the idea of booking a holiday based on a place you’ve fallen in love with on TV may sound good, doing your research in order to fully cultivate the perfect itinerary is key.
“Make a list of all of your favourite filming locations in the destination you are visiting and list their addresses if you can,” advises Armstrong.
“From here, you can easily map a route, but don’t keep too set to timings as you may find yourself wanting to explore a certain place further.”
Happy travelling!
