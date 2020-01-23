I have three places saved on my BBC Weather app: Hackney (where I live), Los Angeles (for work trips) and Seville, to remind myself that there are sunnier climes only two hours away. Seville is a city where it’s 20-something degrees at Easter – as I write this, in January, it has highs of 18 degrees.

The southern Spanish city is the ideal place for a long weekend break, and not just for the guaranteed hefty dose of vitamin D. It’s a spirited haven of gorgeous tiles and delicious food where you can wallow in a unique blend of Gothic and Moorish architecture.

I’m staying at the gorgeous Corral Del Rey in the cathedral area, down a quiet, cobbled street so narrow only an experienced taxi driver would dare tackle it. It’s a restored 17th-century palace and the result is luxurious and laidback, with cool marble sitting alongside Moroccan soft furnishings. All 17 rooms are chic and cosy, and my tiled bathroom has the largest bathtub I’ve ever been in.