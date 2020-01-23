Travel

European city break destinations: escape the cold in stylish Seville

Posted by
Helen Bownass
Published
Junior suite at Corral Del Rey hotel in seville, converted palace

Stylist’s entertainment director Helen Bownass discovers that siestas, sunshine and a slower pace of life are always within reach in southern Spain.

I have three places saved on my BBC Weather app: Hackney (where I live), Los Angeles (for work trips) and Seville, to remind myself that there are sunnier climes only two hours away. Seville is a city where it’s 20-something degrees at Easter – as I write this, in January, it has highs of 18 degrees.

The southern Spanish city is the ideal place for a long weekend break, and not just for the guaranteed hefty dose of vitamin D. It’s a spirited haven of gorgeous tiles and delicious food where you can wallow in a unique blend of Gothic and Moorish architecture.

I’m staying at the gorgeous Corral Del Rey in the cathedral area, down a quiet, cobbled street so narrow only an experienced taxi driver would dare tackle it. It’s a restored 17th-century palace and the result is luxurious and laidback, with cool marble sitting alongside Moroccan soft furnishings. All 17 rooms are chic and cosy, and my tiled bathroom has the largest bathtub I’ve ever been in.

Corral Del Rey Seville Roof terrace plunge pool
Helen was a fan of the rooftop plunge pool.

Breakfast is equally languid, with homegrown olive oil to drizzle over your toast and orange juice just squeezed from local trees that are bursting with citrus fruits. Be sure, too, to climb up the stairs to the roof, where you’ll find an honesty bar, a small plunge pool and a shady cabana for gazing out across the city.

A few minutes walk away from Corral Del Rey is the truly beautiful Royal Alcázar palace, dating back to the 10th century. It will appeal to Game Of Thrones devotees (it provided the setting for Dorne) and fans of epic tiled floors and sweeping gardens alike – but book in advance to save yourself from the queues. More modern is Las Setas (which translates as ‘the mushrooms’), a giant fungi-esque structure 10 minutes away that you can walk across.

Helen Bownass in Seville
Helen keeps it royal with a visit to the Alcazar Palace.
As well as gawping at the beautiful buildings, meandering and eating are the biggest joys of being in Seville – especially if you enjoy eating late and trying everything. (If you don’t, I’m probably not your ideal holiday companion.)

Wander the streets towards the Feria Market to eat your way round the tapas stands or fill your tote with fresh fruit. I stopped at Casa Vizcaíno just because everyone there was having such a good time and had a caña (a small beer) for €1. I was equally thrilled to discover Salsamento, a contemporary bar and shop with delicious montaditos: bread topped with cured meats and local cheeses.

One of the greatest meals of my trip was at La Azotea on Calle Zaragoza, where I ate baked rice with seafood and pan de cristal: some sort of magical toasted bread with fresh tomato. I rounded off the night with a Sangre de Cristo (grenadine, pink champagne and whisky) at El Garlochi, where the air is thick with incense and the walls crammed with religious iconography.

Corral Del rey light well
The Corral Del Rey is still palatial.

And though everyone stays out late, getting up to make the most of this sunny, vibrant city the next morning is a lot sweeter when you remember you’re in the country of afternoon siestas.

Double rooms at Corral Del Rey from £190 per night.

Images: Corral Del Ray, writers own

Don’t miss out: sign up to the Stylist Daily email for a curated edit of brilliant content every day

Topics

Share this article

Author

Helen Bownass

Recommended by Helen Bownass

Travel

Beach Holiday Inspiration: explore France’s seaside cultural play ground

Stylist absorbs amazing seaside views at nhow Marseille, a revamped hotel on France’s south coast

Posted by
Sarah Assenti
Published
Travel

The 7 best European cities to visit for a mini-break in autumn

Want to escape the cold? You need to go here

Posted by
Hannah-Rose Yee
Published
Food

These are the must-see food markets to visit on a European mini-break

From Berlin to Rome, Lisbon and Copenhagen, get your gastronomic fix at these European food emporiums

Posted by
Gemma Crisp
Published
Travel

Top 50 weekend getaways

The ultimate guide to glamorous escapes

Posted by
Stylist Team
Published
Travel

Hidden Europe: the best secret travel locations in Britain, Spain, Italy and more

Hidden Europe: the best secret travel locations in Britain, Spain, Italy and more

Posted by
Stylist Team
Published
Travel

Relax in rural luxury at a charming Cadiz casa

Discover a hidden gem on the plains of Andalucia

Posted by
Stylist Team
Published
Stylist Daily