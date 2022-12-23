For seven years, Soho Farmhouse has been the ultimate countryside nirvana: 100 acres of Cotswold countryside dotted with rustic cabins, whitewashed huts and walled garden rooms that guests meander to and from on bespoke Foffa farmhouse bicycles.

Whatever restorative pursuit you’re after, they’ve got it: boating lake, indoor-outdoor pool, cinema, pickle room, curing cave, milk floats that double as mobile fry-up carts… The list goes on. Facilitating a recharge and a reset is what they do best.

It stands to reason, then, that the last few months have seen them seriously upping their spa credentials to create a wider wellness offering. Last October, the Farmhouse Health Club got the addition of a ‘Lazy Lake’: an outdoor spa circuit based on Scandinavian hydrotherapy where you take your body from hot to cold to hot to cold until you’ve boosted your circulation, flushed out your toxins and you’re left feeling fully revived.