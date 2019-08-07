Solo travel: the best alternative destinations in South East Asia for solo travellers

The ancient town of Hoi An in Vietnam’s south central coast is known for its historic architecture and tasty local bites. Best part, though? The shopping.

Here you’ll find scores of shops offering tailor-made services for dresses, leather bags, shoes and everything in between. A bespoke dress will set you back around £20-30, while made-to-measure sandals are around £8.

Eat: Vietnam’s iconic bánh mì sandwich can be found in just about every street corner. Emerging in the 19th century during the country’s French colonial period, bánh mì consists of fillings like Vietnamese sausage, chicken, pork pâté and vegetables served in a baguette. Head to Banh Mi Phuong, made famous by a visit from the late Anthony Bourdain on an episode of his No Reservations show in 2009.

Stay: Four-star properties, like Hoi An River Town Hotel, are reasonably priced even for a single traveller.

Do: After shopping in the Old Town, treat yourself to a spa session at Ma Spa.

Getting there: From London, fly via Hanoi, Bangkok or Hong Kong. These flights to Da Nang are two hours or under. In Da Nang, take a 40 minute drive to Hoi An.