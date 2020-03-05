“How I travelled the world solo for 18 months on a budget of £5,000”

I cobbled together about £5,000 from savings, my final salary and a tax rebate. I used Google Maps to sketch out a route through Europe and Central Asia to Southeast Asia, then from Canada to the USA, and finally across Mexico to the Atlantic. I estimated that the whole trip would take me about 18 months. That left me with £9 a day, so I planned to camp most nights, reliant on my wealth of experience at music festivals.

That first night I wild camped beside a lake in Maldon, 43 miles from home. It turned out to be adjacent to an actual campsite, whose owner woke me up at 7am to collect the fee, which was my entire budget for the day. The early start meant I was in Harwich with plenty of time to alarm other cyclist tourers boarding the ferry for more sensible trips, like a fortnight in France, and together we rolled our bikes down the ramp into Europe the next morning. I set off alone for the east, wobbling along Holland’s cycle paths as I adjusted to the 50kg of luggage strapped to the bicycle I’d ridden to and from work - my only training.