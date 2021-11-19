Travelling around the world can come at a cost – both to our finances and the planet. But with the emergence of more sustainable travel options, we can now opt for that far-flung holiday or quick city break guilt-free.

According to Booking.com, many travellers are gearing up to begin exploring the world again, and there are clear indications that the pandemic may have influenced our collective commitment to do so in a more mindful way.

In fact, 55% of UK travellers surveyed by site said they had shifted their attitude to make positive sustainable changes in their everyday lives.