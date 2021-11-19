From igloos to riads, these 8 sustainable stays should be on your travel list for 2022
- Leah Sinclair
These sustainable locations are perfect for the traveller with wanderlust who wants to go green in 2022.
Travelling around the world can come at a cost – both to our finances and the planet. But with the emergence of more sustainable travel options, we can now opt for that far-flung holiday or quick city break guilt-free.
According to Booking.com, many travellers are gearing up to begin exploring the world again, and there are clear indications that the pandemic may have influenced our collective commitment to do so in a more mindful way.
In fact, 55% of UK travellers surveyed by site said they had shifted their attitude to make positive sustainable changes in their everyday lives.
As Booking.com launched its new sustainable travel badge initiative, which provides travellers with the option to make more sustainable choices, the travel site has also revealed some of the most sustainable travel stays for next year in a bid to inspire people to travel more thoughtfully.
Magical Pond, Finland
Spending a night under the stars and, if you’re lucky, the Aurora Borealis will be an unforgettable experience that will leave you in awe of the wonders of our world. At Magical Pond in Ruka, Finland, you’ll be able to spend an enchanting night in an igloo, not just getting closer to nature, but also helping to preserve it at the same time.
In fact, the igloo village uses 100% renewable electricity throughout and you won’t see any single-use plastic in sight, including bathroom miniatures. You’ll need a car to explore further afield, but you can rest easy and choose electric as Magical Pond also offers a car charging station.
Monasterio, Peru
Monasterio in Cusco, Peru, is a truly unique hotel. The former monastery, a protected national monument, dates back to 1592 but now offers sumptuous accommodation that’s both rooted in history and committed to having a more positive impact.
Despite being in the heart of a city, the idyllic courtyard means that greenery is in abundance and the hotel invests a percentage of revenue back into community sustainability projects.
Malcolm Hotel by Clique, Canada
With stunning mountain views of the Canadian Rockies and a peaceful creekside location, the Malcolm Hotel by Clique in Canmore, Canada, is a striking stay for those seeking a luxurious getaway.
Whether it’s a relaxing dip in their elegant outdoor pool, savoring the panoramic views or a vigorous workout in their well-equipped fitness centre followed by a soothing soak in the hot tub, options abound for every kind of activity level. Eco-savvy travellers will be pleased to know that most food served at the onsite restaurant is locally sourced. The hotel also offsets a portion of its carbon footprint, so it’s perfect for an indulgent, responsible getaway.
Quinta Alma – Ecological Retreat Farm, Portugal
For those looking for a sustainable stay that is totally off-grid, Quinta Alma – Ecological Retreat Farm is a hidden gem in the mountains of Monchique, near Aljezur, on the Algarve’s Atlantic coast in Portugal.
The luxury tents have been designed to provide the most relaxing, inspiring and comfortable experience possible, empowering guests to truly commune with nature. The retreat also offers a platform for local artists to display their talents and has a host of tours and activities on offer that are organised by guides and businesses in the region.
Riad Ibn Battouta and Spa, Morocco
Sustainable travel never felt as good as a visit to Riad Ibn Battouta and Spa in Morocco, with a traditional Hammam and massage room on offer for guests. This regal riad also has a rooftop terrace, where you can unwind and enjoy stunning views of the old city of Fes. Travellers who are keen to reduce water usage can also fully relax knowing that the property has adopted conservation measures, including using water-efficient toilets and showers, as well as offering guests the option to opt-out of daily room cleaning.
Banana Farm Eco Hostel, Tanzania
Banana Farm Eco Hostel offers a vibrant stay in Arusha, Northern Tanzania, a natural paradise in the vast highlands between Mount Meru and Mount Kilimanjaro. With brightly coloured rooms and an open-air shared lounge right in the middle of a banana plantation, this is the perfect base to explore the luscious surroundings on foot or by bike. Fun fact, this eco hostel uses 100% renewable energy, 80% of which is generated right at the farm.
Jumeirah Dar Al Masyaf resort, Dubai
The lush Jumeirah Dar Al Masyaf resort in Dubai has something for every traveller, from its private beach, complimentary waterpark access, nearby golf course, kids club, onsite theatre to the over 40 restaurants, bars and lounges for guests to choose from. The resort has taken key steps to be more sustainable too, including reducing its food wastage and investing a percentage of revenue back into community and sustainability projects.
Kyomachiya Suite Rikyu, Japan
Designed to preserve and celebrate its surroundings, Kyomachiya Suite Rikyu is a refurbished townhouse that lives up to the flair of Kyoto. Located in the Higashiyama Ward, the beautifully designed Japanese-style machiya townhouse provides guests with a stunning showcase of the region’s culture, and it doesn’t end at the design as Kyomachiya provides guests with information regarding local ecosystems, heritage and culture, as well as visitor etiquette.
