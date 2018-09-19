The 11 coolest hotels in Paris
- Alessia Armenise
With Paris Fashion Week 2018 upon us, now is the best time to discover the new fashionable hotels in town.
When we talk about Paris, there is no doubt that the city has some of the most amazing luxury hotels in the world. The classics like Le Meurice, Le Plaza Athenée or L’Hôtel du Collectionneur are a lavish dream that will make anybody feel like aristocracy, yet there’s also a new wave of trendy hoteliers invading the city..
From the left bank to the south of the river, these are the coolest hotels in the French Capital.
Sinner
When we thought Paris couldn’t get cooler, we discovered Sinner. A lavish gem in the heart of the funkiest neighbourhood in Paris, Le Marais, Evok group’s newest addition is a real-life Ali Baba’s cave.
Not only an incredible hotel, the Sinner is a stunning setting for a drink or an amazing meal. Chef Adam Bentalha’s ‘North Africa meets South America’ menu is a pleasure for the eyes just as much as it is for the palate. Our tip? Accompany a mouth-watering tajine with a fresh and perfectly balanced Bloody Mary – there isn’t a better way to start an electric night at Sinner.
The Parister Hotel
Located in one of the coolest neighbourhood in Paris – two minutes from the metro and only fifteen minutes from the Eurostar train station – the Parister Hotel is the perfect home away from home if you want to explore the city in the day and still be close to the buzzing Parisian nightlife. With a sleek design and a 20m pool opened 24h a day, this modern five-star hotel marries style and comfort perfectly. Effortlessly cool.
Hôtel du Rond Point des Champs Elysée
This cosy hotel located next to avenue Montaigne – the famously chic street in Paris – is an art deco masterpiece. Opened in July 2018, the details have been curated to create a 1920s atmosphere with a modern-day functionality that makes the hotel a design gem. The plus? The Hôtel du Rond Point des Champs Elysée is part of the Esprit de France family which means that booking a room there gives you access to all the Esprit de France hotel’s amenities around town. A private club, the French way.
Hôtel des Grands Boulevards
In the heart of the ‘real’ Paris, far (enough) from the sparkles of the Eiffel Tower and the buzzing tourists spot like Montmartre and the Latin quarter, the Hôtel des Grands Boulevards is the perfect spot to live like a local, the time of a weekend. If the building is a post-revolution masterpiece and the decor is as modern Parisian as it can be, the real treat of this hotel is hiding on its top. Their rooftop bar – with its delicious cocktails and gorgeous view of the Parisian roofs – is the new hotspot that you cannot miss.
Le Pigalle
In Paris or around the world, there is no place like Pigalle. The frenetic neighbourhood smells of crêpes au beurre salé and freshly baked bread and pulls you in an atmosphere that will shoot you the old times of can-can dancers and bohemian painters. A modern-vintage gem in the heart of this vibrant place is Le Pigalle, a hotel created to be a reference for the locals are a great surprise for the tourists. Your stay will feel like being at home, just cooler.
The Hoxton
As central as they come, The Hoxton is located in the famous Rue du Sentier in Paris’ 2nd district. In a building listed as a historic monument – just like the Eiffel Tower and the Louvre – the hotel preserved the charm of the 18th-century architecture, still showing off the best of modern design. Charming staircases, gorgeous ceilings and a great view of the Eiffel Tower from the attic rooms on the 4th floor – five levels of splendour ready to be explored.
L’Hôtel Grand Amour
Just as the name suggests, the L’Hôtel Grand Amour is the perfect setting for a Parisian love story. Art, design and simple ‘Frenchness’ mix in this space like in a colourful vortex. The rooms are imagined to feel homey, luxurious and extremely Parisian. Erotic pictures on the walls, pastel colours clashing with neons and incredible communal areas to eat, drink, laugh and (of course) love.
Hôtel National des Arts et des Métiers
The cool kid on the block, the Hôtel National des Arts et des Métiers is here to capture everybody’s attention. Located between the two most fashionable neighbourhoods in Paris – Le Marais and Montorgueil – the hotel offers much more than just a room to spend the night. From delicious food offered at Le Ristorante National to an amazing rooftop bar, the Herbarium, offering a jaw-dropping view of the city – the Hôtel National des Arts et des Métiers definitely deserves a visit.
Hôtel Bienvenue
White marble, incredible light and a chic design make the Hôtel Bienvenue one of the cosiest hotels in Paris. If the communal areas are a triumph of velvet and glamorous chandeliers, the rooms explode with pastel coloured walls, playful moquettes and stylish vintage-looking furniture. Cool, cosy and absolutely stunning.
Maison Breguet
Maison Breguet took the concept of a home away from home to another level. If what you want from your stay is more than a simple room, the hotel offers a fully equipped three bedroom home (with its own private garden) in the heart of Paris. This might be the most lavish way to get on the property ladder.
Hôtel Particulier Montmartre
Hôtel Particulier Montmartre is a gem tucked in a blooming garden in one of Paris’ most dreamed of neighbourhoods, Montmartre. Channelling your inner Amelie Poulain, you can get lost in the flourishing garden that surrounds the property or better, have a dreamy afternoon tea under the Parisian sun, listening to birds and eating delicious pastries. It isn’t a bad program, is it?
Pictures: Provided by the hotels.