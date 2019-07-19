The 5 best things to do in Devon

A treehouse might be every kid’s dream, but Ravendere Retreats has taken the rickety old planks of our childhoods and transformed them into a cosy al fresco retreat.

Tucked away in the forest of Devon, this treehouse has everything you would expect to find in a 5-star hotel. Set across two floors, it has been furnished by Wayfair to deliver a warm, stylish and eclectic cocoon. And the incredible terrace over the woodland features a barbecue and a pizza oven, making it perfect to enjoy the view as you tuck into a feast filled with Cornish delicacies.

Although hidden away from everyone, the treehouse is only a few minutes away from the local pub and fifteen minutes away from the lovely Lee Bay. A perfect retreat for a reinvigorating weekend away.

Book here: Treehouse Retreat on TripAdvisor, 1 bedroom (sleeps 2), from £215 per night