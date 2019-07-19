The 5 best things to do in Devon

- Alessia Armenise

Just a train ride away from the city, Devon is one of Londoners’ favourite escapes.
Beautiful Medieval towns, miles of sandy beaches on crystalline water and abundant activities for all ages and tastes – Devon is considered England’s little slice of heaven for many reasons. So, without further ado, here is stylist.co.uk’s pick of the five things that will take your Devon holiday from humble staycation to luxury beachside getaway.
Stay in a treehouse
A treehouse might be every kid’s dream, but Ravendere Retreats has taken the rickety old planks of our childhoods and transformed them into a cosy al fresco retreat.
Tucked away in the forest of Devon, this treehouse has everything you would expect to find in a 5-star hotel. Set across two floors, it has been furnished by Wayfair to deliver a warm, stylish and eclectic cocoon. And the incredible terrace over the woodland features a barbecue and a pizza oven, making it perfect to enjoy the view as you tuck into a feast filled with Cornish delicacies.
Although hidden away from everyone, the treehouse is only a few minutes away from the local pub and fifteen minutes away from the lovely Lee Bay. A perfect retreat for a reinvigorating weekend away.
Book here: Treehouse Retreat on TripAdvisor, 1 bedroom (sleeps 2), from £215 per night
Enjoy the food
Scones with clotted cream, chutney and delicious cheeses are not the only culinary delights on offer in this beautiful part of the world. Indeed, if you find yourself wandering around the lovely village of Ilfracombe, be sure to stop at The Olive Room. Local and seasonal ingredients are a must for this newly awarded Michelin-star restaurant, which boasts the freshest seafood in town.
Book here: The Olive Room
Get in the water
Getting in the water is a must when you have the best British beaches on your doorsteps, so make sure you pack a wetsuit and a handful of courage: you will need both to get on that surfboard, kayak or paddle board. We recommend heading to the dreamy (and award-winning) beach of Woolacombe to make all your water-sports dreams come true.
Book here: Woolacombe Surf Centre
Explore the woodland
If the sandy beaches of Woolacombe or Lee Bay are not your cup of tea, prepare yourself a nice picnic, pull on your hiking boots and head to the woodland for a morning completely in touch with nature.
Walking around, through the trees and the streams, the only thing you’ll have to watch out for are the deers running wild. Much better than a double-decker bus, isn’t it?
Visit the villages
Devon and Cornwall are famously the places Londoners go to get a nature fix and generally being surrounded by beauty and peace – and for a reason. The region boasts jaw dropping landscapes, incredible food and charming towns just waiting to be discovered.
Head to Woolacombe for miles of sandy beaches, Ilfracombe for a delicious seafood lunch overlooking the arbour or be amazed by the lovely village of Clovelly where cars are not admitted. It will be so hard to get that train back to the city.
Pictures: Unsplashed/Ravendere Retreats/The Olive Room
What to pack
Practical and cosy garments should be your go-to when it comes to prepare for a relaxing weekend away. Here is our edit of everything you need for a dreamy getaway in Devon.