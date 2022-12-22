If you’re a believer in bigger equaling better, let us introduce you to The Grove. From the moment you begin to wind your way up the impossibly long drive that cuts through the 300 acres of rolling Hertfordshire countryside, the sheer size of this drop-dead-gorgeous country house will astound you.

The house was originally founded in the 15th century and has racked up its fair share of stories since then. From frequent visits by Captain Cook and Queen Victoria, The Grove was known by socialites of the 19th century as a heady escape for lavish parties. Although history is a huge part of the hotel, its sights are very much set on the future. The team behind it have opted for modern furnishings and decor (keeping original features in place) and maximised on a tranquil, state-of-the-art spa. Treat yourself to a luxury package and try out the heat experience rooms for some well deserved down time. Oh, and not forgetting to reward yourself with one of the spa’s signature treatments - the Mindful Touch Facial. This innovative new treatment includes a virtual reality session, which helps ground your mind and practice mindfulness before the facial begins to ensure you get the absolute most out of it.

Both rooms and suites are available to book. Taking advantage of the fabulous location, all of the suites have plenty of huge windows so that they benefit from loads of natural light and views of the grounds. We particularly like the positioning of the presidential suite’s bed, which is cocooned by bay windows meaning instead of watching TV, you’ll be watching the turn of twilight to send you to sleep. We can’t think of much better viewing, can you?