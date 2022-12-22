UK winter staycation: cosy hotels that will make you want to snuggle up this festive season
- Posted by
- Megan Murray
- Published
These snuggly UK winter staycations are just what you need now the cosiest season is upon us.
Hurrah – Christmas is here and with it comes the excuse to get deliciously cosy. But although the idea of holing up indoors is very tempting now that the evenings are darker, that doesn’t mean we have to stay at home and miss out on all the fun. In fact, the incoming bleakness of January feels like the perfect time to plan a weekend away and try the delights of some of the UK’s cosiest hotels.
After all, the UK is home to some fabulous vineyards, acclaimed natural beauty and pretty country walk trails, all of which would make for ideal spots to admire the leaves on the trees turning to red and gold. So whether you’re planning on getting out of the city and exploring a new corner of the UK or fancy enjoying the delights of cosmopolitan stay, make sure you book one of these gorgeous hotels and country houses to make a weekend of it.
From 13th century country houses to luxury inner city suites, we have a feeling you’ll like the list we’ve picked out below. Especially those with a spa, which you’ll particularly enjoy if the cold winds have left you feeling like you’ve lost your glow.
Valuing open fireplaces, four poster beds and beautiful decor, check out our recommendations for places to have a cosy staycation until the summer sun really shows itself. You’re welcome!
Rosewood London, London
As you saunter passed the ornate gates and through the grandiose courtyard of the Rosewood London, there’s a strong chance you’ll have already started to feel comforted by the hotel’s innate cosiness. This could be because of the pop-up chalet outside, or the warming glints of gold from the glowing lamps from inside.
On the ground floor you’ll find the beautiful Mirror Room, where an ever-changing afternoon tea is served (it has previously taken inspiration from artists and sculptors – it’s pretty special) and the Scarfes Bar, with a crackling open fire and an abundance of cosy, comfy armchairs to collapse into.
But it’s upstairs, in the luxury rooms, where the real magic (and cosying up opportunities) happen. And if you’ve never stayed the night before, now is a brilliant time to change that thanks to the hotel’s newest package, which is offering guests the chance to battle against each other for a free upgrade.
The Rosewood Room Hunt will be launching on 23 November, and in partnership with Clarendon Games, will see 10 pairs of guests compete to solve riddles and puzzles to get bumped up to a signature suite with a personal butler, chef and mixologist, plus an abundance of customised in-room experiences. How do you fancy your chances?
Four Seasons Hotel Hampshire
If you’re not yet familiar with the Four Seasons Hampshire hotel, allow us to acquaint you. A beautifully decorated 18th Century manor house? Check. Acres of stunning country estate to explore? Of course. A state of the art spa perfect for unwinding on a crisp winter’s morning? You bet. And so much more.
As part of its Taste Of Christmas package, guests can enjoy everything from afternoon teas and forest walks to winter skating and carriage rides all the way into the New Year, until 3 January.
Just an hour outside of London by train, it couldn’t be easier to relax, fill your lungs with fresh air and enjoy the festivities of this country escape.
Blakes, London
Stepping inside Blakes London is like entering a different universe. Although there’s a uniting theme of decadence, every room flaunts an entirely unique theme, with some of the best decor styling we’ve seen. As the building has been forged from a collection of townhouses (together creating the 45 room boutique hotel and restaurant), original Victorian features are present throughout, from glossy, dark wood floors to impossibly high ceilings (which allow for Princess and the Pea-worthy beds).
Something we particularly love about Blakes London is the richness of its design. For example, taking a bath in the Romantic Four Poster suite means retreating to a stylish, onyx-black bathroom. While holing up in the Library suite couldn’t be more romantic for book lovers, as thick, leather-bound tomes line the walls.
These details combined with five star service and a delicious, heady scent that floats throughout the hotel, makes Blakes London one of the cosiest – and most gorgeous – places to snuggle up in London.
The Grafton Arms, London
There’s nothing quite as cosy as a pub, is there? So when a pub has 11 boutique rooms, decorated with details like tartan throws and ambient lighting, as well as a wood-paneled restaurant we know they’ve well and truly hit the cosy scale.
The Grafton Arms is a lovely, little pub in the heart of Fitzvoria, which acts like a local but in the heart of the city. Even if you don’t fancy a sleepover, you should check out the pan-Asian cuisine and secret roof terrace, perfect for an after work drink.
If you do want to make a night of it, though, the hotel part of this venue strikes a nice balance between well-finished and low-key, making you feel at home while enjoying a night away. Most of the rooms stick to muted tones with pretty touches like feature walls, statement head boards and bespoke mirrors. We also love the breakfast hampers, a thoughtful add on, which arrives in a picnic basket and is filled with pastries and fresh juices.
The Zetter Townhouse, London
Frock-wearing taxidermy, portraits that hang askew (as if on a ship) and lift doors painted with golden oriental blooms – you can’t say the The Zetter Townhouse doesn’t have character. Like a kaleidoscope of interiors inspiration, this Clerkenwell gem is a like treasure trove themed in scarlet hues, a cosy colour scheme that continues from the downstairs restaurant to the bedrooms up above.
Even if you weren’t staying the night, The Zetter Townhouse is the perfect place to hole up for a bite to eat (try the pork bao buns, we beg you) or a cocktail from their creative list. It’s clear every tiny detail has been chosen with care. From the antique furniture to the velvet cushions, the closeness created by the organised clutter and jumble of fabrics, feels delightfully atmospheric. And when you learn the concept is based on “the private home of an eccentric ancestor we like to call Aunt Wilhelmina,” it all makes sense.
Being a boutique hotel, the rooms are in short supply with only 13 in total, which makes bagging one all the more delicious. Pick from a Deluxe (options include four poster beds and golden bathrooms), a homey Club (think burnt orange velvet curtains and Union Jack bed canopy), luxurious suite (your own living space, fancy furniture and option to have adjoining rooms) or grandiose apartment (hello free standing bath, sash windows and courtyard views). Each room is completely unique and has been designed with its own story, whether that be on safari or old Britannia.
Kimpton Fitzroy, London
If you’ve ever happened past the grassy patch we know as Russel Square, there’s no way you won’t have noticed the Kimpton Fitzroy hotel. Imposing in stature and ornately decorated with 19th-century architecture, it runs adjacent to nearly half of the park with multiple entrances which bid guests access to the three restaurants, bar and coffee shop inside.
Although the building is gorgeous from the outside, with golden-brown brick work and intricate carvings, even we were surprised at just how beautiful the Kimpton Fitzroy is on the inside. The floors glow like moonlight thanks to a delicate arrangement of metallic tiles, and heavy curtains line the corridors creating a snug, but sophisticated feel. Downstairs watch out for the celestial star sign floor mosaic (very on-trend) and make sure you go for dinner in the all-pink seafood restaurant Neptune, following this with a cocktail in Fitz’s Bar. Also seductively dark, Fitz’s bar is decked out with velvet scallop-edged seating and a giant disco ball, which we love. Try the bar’s twist on a Negroni, which includes an almost-too-big-for-the-glass sized ice cube infused with strawberry, turning your drink sweeter and fruitier as it dissolves.
Although the ground floor is classically cosy, the bedrooms take on a more contemporary style, but with comfy touches like four poster bed curtains and free standing baths. There are 334 rooms to choose from, from a chic single to the king suite which looks out over the park. All of the rooms reflect the hotel’s five star status, offering free wifi, coffee and 2 hour room service, as well on-loan bikes.
If you’re looking to really treat yourself, though, you should take a look at the junior and corner suites which really are something special. The corner suite, for example, has a free standing bath positioned on a plinth looking out to the rooftops of central London. Dreamy.
Devonshire Club, London
Inner-city cosiness can be a tricky thing to achieve. But the Devonshire Club, in its peaceful spot tucked away in Devonshire Square just seconds from Liverpool Street (not that you’d know it) has efficiently nailed sophisticated festiveness. Which yes, does exist.
The club’s lounge and Champagne bar’s uses a warm colour palette of chocolaty browns, rich reds and gold accents, making it feel like one of the chicest places to feel cosy in the city.
Of course while you’re there you’ll be spending at least some time in your room (more on that later), but you also must pay a visit to the outside terrace. Cuddly sofas are ladened with blankets and furry throws, making it the perfect place to sip on a Hot Toddy.
As far as the rooms go, minimalist luxury is the order of the day here. Vast beds with impossibly soft bed sheets, simple yet beautiful creamy bathrooms (with an impressive free standing bath if you’re lucky) and well-designed furniture all come together to present a look that feels effortless and yet considered. If relaxing away from the stress of everyday life is your aim, this is a wonderful way to do it.
Crossbasket Castle, Glasgow
If you’re looking for somewhere impressively cosy, does it really get better than an actual castle? We think not. So, let us introduce you to Crossbasket Castle in Blantyre, a 17th century castle with period features like gold leaf-detailed ceilings and roaring fires that feel historic.
Despite being a solid structure, the castle only has nine rooms which is why each one has been given it’s own unique theme with antique furnishings and decor that reflects the history of the building. Personally we can’t get over the bridal suite, which is in a fairytale-like four storey turret room.
During your stay you can feast in the Albert & Michel Roux Jr Restaurant which is overseen by the well-known French chef Albert Roux and promises to offer “an experience of a bygone era.” Stand-out dishes on the menu include: loin of Highland venison and wild Scottish fillet of halibut.
The London EDITION, London
The heart of Oxford Street isn’t traditionally considered the cosiest of places. But just a stone’s throw from the capital’s most chaotic street is a golden-hued, richly decorated oasis.
Even if you don’t stay at The London EDITION Hotel, just stepping through the door into the impressive lobby and Berner’s Tavern restaurant will have you feeling warmed. With walls decorated in imposing oil paintings and an open fire, you might be in a swanky London hotel but if you closed your eyes for a moment, you might mistake your surroundings for a (very stylish) castle. It also helps that in the air hangs the most darkly delicious scent of oud, peppered with rose, adding to the atmosphere.
Upstairs the rooms of the hotel take on a chic ski lodge feel, with wood-panelled walls and huge, chocolate-coloured fur throws. Choose from a selection of room and suite sizes to suit your tastes and budget – starting with the cosy guest room and ending with the penthouse suite which offers a walk-in wardrobe, pantry and three large outdoor terraces.
Burley Manor, New Forest
If you’re a city-dweller hoping to leave behind work emails and hectic commutes to soak up the spirit of the most wholesome holiday, Burley Manor is the perfect home away from home. Nestled in the New Forest, even the drive through the tiny village of Burley feels like forewarning for the full-scale adorableness of the hotel and spa.
The Grade II listed building was built in 1852 (although there’s history surrounding the grounds and old manor building dating back to the 13th century) and the owners of the restaurant and rooms have worked hard to capture its history by keeping original features – like a charming fireplace in the lobby and historical documents on the walls. All of the rooms hold a truly boutique-like feel with touches like free standing baths, rich colour palettes and gorgeous homely touches like freshly made cookies and antique furniture.
Everything about the experience at Burley Manor feels warm and hearty, and the restaurant is no different. Not only does it boast views across Burley Park where you’ll see many a deer, but the chefs serve up some absolutely delicious fare, too. We recommend opting for a sharing dish and giving the Moroccan spiced lamb a try, for something that will truly warm your cockles.
And of course, no relaxing weekend away would be complete without a little ‘me time’ so make sure to book yourself into the spa for a facial or massage to truly forget all of those work-related stresses.
Belmond Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons, Oxford
It would be natural to expect big things of the Michelin-starred restaurant and luxury hotel of Raymond Blanc, a chef who’s known for rubbing shoulders with celebrities. But we’re not sure you’re prepared for just how heavenly his Oxfordshire manor actually is.
Not only is the main building a picture of magnificence, but the surrounding gardens, orchards and herb gardens are simply magical. Tucked just behind the manor, guests can explore pumpkin patches, a beautiful herb-filled greenhouse, colourful vegetable gardens as well as a Japanese garden.
Whether you stay in a room in the hotel, or opt for one of the stand-alone dwellings dotted around the outskirts of the gardens, the attention to detail is outstanding. From the personal inspirations behind every suite (Blanc decorated L’Orangerie for example, in the style of his grandparents house when he was a boy) and attentive service, to personal touches like a shoe shining service, a selection of music gently playing in your room on arrival, a wake-up call with juice and coffee – and even calming pillow spray left on your bed after turn down service.
If you choose to stay at Le Manoir it’s presumed you will, of course, sample the delights of Blanc’s restaurant, too. From the pre-dinner lounge, where you’re invited to enjoy a drink while you browse the menu, to the spacious restaurant where the (mainly French) staff will talk you through every course, it’s a level of service that goes above and beyond. We recommend trying the taster menu so you can sample a bit of everything, and the smoked haddock soup and seared scallop.
The Bloomsbury, London
The Bloomsbury is not just a gorgeous hotel to stay at, but a restaurant-come-bar-come-terrace that deserves your attention all year round.
Themed in deep pink, with glamorous Art Deco touches, The Coral Room is the place to taste oysters, sample the menu’s delicious array of champagne and pick out a cocktail – served up expertly by the hotel’s dedicated bartenders. While the Dalloway Terrace’s seasonally changing flower wall makes an apt background for a special get together.
Upstairs, every inch of the boutique-style bedrooms have been designed to feel both luxurious and cosy. From the Italian marble bathrooms flaunting stand alone baths and walk-in showers to velvet furniture, wooden parquet flooring and elaborate wallpaper, once you stay for one night we guarantee you’ll never want to leave. We recommend choosing the Luxury Studio Suite for your stay for touches like the deep crimson leather headboard and deliciously thick floor skimming curtains.
Londoners will adore staying here as the pure luxury of the hotel and warmth of the staff will make you feel like you’re on holiday, but this is also the perfect spot for those visiting from out of town because of its central location.
Down Hall Hotel & Spa, Hertfordshire
Down Hall Hotel & Spa makes an exceptional first impression. Undeniably striking, the historic building and 110 acres of woodland and parkland ooze a sense of grandeur.
Once inside, the mansion’s 14th century origins become wonderfully clear. Features like ornate ceilings, dazzling chandeliers and marble finished fireplaces come coloured in gold and red, a sense that is carried into the boutique bedrooms upstairs. Think: features like extravagant four poster beds, a copper free standing roll top bath, separate dressing areas and balcony suites looking out over the grounds.
Wrap up in layers and take a walk around the landscaped gardens, indulging in the warmth of the hotel once you’ve worked up an appetite, which can be quenched with Down Hall’s famous afternoon tea or the hearty Sunday lunch.
If there’s one thing you can’t miss while staying at Down Hall, though, it’s visiting the Eden Spa – it’s a real showstopper. The circular wet spa is designed to be the optimum place for relaxing, offering a hydrotherapy pool which is maintained at 36 degrees to soothe aches and pains, while the steam room helps detoxify the whole body by opening up pores. There’s also a selection of treatment rooms to consider, where you can enjoy luxury facials and body treatments by natural skincare brand ESPA.
Duchray Castle, Aberfoyle
Although we love being pampered, there’s also a lot to be said for getting away from it all by opting for a self-catered option to truly get some peace and quiet.
Duchray Castle has been standing since the 14th century, with a fascinating 500 years of history evident in its gorgeous old features. After recently being renovated it now also has all the modern day luxuries to go along with its ancient charms, including sleigh beds, heaps of space, free-standing baths and gorgeous furniture.
The castle’s surroundings are pretty unique, too. Venture out of the castle grounds and there’s plenty of sights to see, like the clear waters of Loch Lomond and the best star gazing spots, thanks to the lack of light pollution in such a remote area.
Lime Treehouse, Worcestershire
Sitting on the edge of the charming village of Little Comberton, this adorable treehouse is more than a little cosy. From the statement ceiling beams to the wooden bed and mini log burner, it’s getting back to nature at its chicest.
It might be chilly outside, but one way of warming yourself up during your stay would be to take a dip in the private hot tub, which you’ll find just outside the front door of the cabin. Jump in as the sun starts to go down and you can watch a gorgeous sunset over Bredon Hill – with a glass of wine in hand.
Surrounded by such beautiful countryside, it would be a shame not to do at least a little bit of exploring, but the good news is that there’s plenty of cosy pubs nearby so you won’t have to walk too far before your cockles are warmed.
The Grove, Hertfordshire
If you’re a believer in bigger equaling better, let us introduce you to The Grove. From the moment you begin to wind your way up the impossibly long drive that cuts through the 300 acres of rolling Hertfordshire countryside, the sheer size of this drop-dead-gorgeous country house will astound you.
The house was originally founded in the 15th century and has racked up its fair share of stories since then. From frequent visits by Captain Cook and Queen Victoria, The Grove was known by socialites of the 19th century as a heady escape for lavish parties. Although history is a huge part of the hotel, its sights are very much set on the future. The team behind it have opted for modern furnishings and decor (keeping original features in place) and maximised on a tranquil, state-of-the-art spa. Treat yourself to a luxury package and try out the heat experience rooms for some well deserved down time. Oh, and not forgetting to reward yourself with one of the spa’s signature treatments - the Mindful Touch Facial. This innovative new treatment includes a virtual reality session, which helps ground your mind and practice mindfulness before the facial begins to ensure you get the absolute most out of it.
Both rooms and suites are available to book. Taking advantage of the fabulous location, all of the suites have plenty of huge windows so that they benefit from loads of natural light and views of the grounds. We particularly like the positioning of the presidential suite’s bed, which is cocooned by bay windows meaning instead of watching TV, you’ll be watching the turn of twilight to send you to sleep. We can’t think of much better viewing, can you?
Images: Courtesy of venues
Hero image: Adrian Houston