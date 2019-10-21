Travel

The essentials you need to nail your ski holiday

Alessia Armenise
From the warmest ski boots to the latest tech gadget, there is so much more to pack than thermals.

While most of us are stuck in rainy Britain, the lucky ones able to leave work during the most depressing months of the year (hey, winter) are gliding across the snow in Austria, France or some other winter wonderland around the world.

If the never-ending snowy pictures cluttering Instagram made you book a weekend away, here is Stylist.co.uk’s curated list of everything you need to nail your winter holiday.

The best travel tech and wearables for skiing

  • Spectacles Sunglasses High-Tech-Wearables

    Sunglasses or James Bond-style device? Spectacles’ sunglasses hide a camera that takes 10-second videos and sends them directly to your Snapchat account. The future is now. 

  • Nobody wants to carry a big camera on the slopes but everybody wants nice shots to share once back home. The new Huawei P30 Pro camera is so outstanding you won’t need anything else. 

  • Cold weather dries up your phone battery faster than any app. To avoid missing the perfect shot, a portable power bank is a must have. Plus, it comes in a gorgeous case. 

  • For the skiers among us, the best way to record a stunning glide is a GoPro. Attach it to your helmet and hit the slopes for a great holiday video. 

  • If you are out to explore the snowy slopes with a group and you are worried about your phone dying in the middle of nowhere, this old school walkie-talkie could be what you are looking for. 

The best beauty products for the cold

  • After a long day in the cold, your face is going to need some serious care. A nourishing oil that sinks into the skin could be a lifesaver in extreme conditions.  

  • Beauty editors swear by it, and for good reason. This holy grail of hydration will be your new best friend when the temperature hits zero. Take it with you and apply it whenever your skin feels thirsty – there is no such a thing as too much moisturiser in the winter. 

  • After your face, your hands should be your priority. L’Occitane mini hand creams are perfect to take around the slopes during the day and to slide in your purse at night.  

  • After a long day and a warm bath, treat your skin to a nourishing ritual. Me time is key, even on holiday. 

  • Meet your lips’ new best friend. Nuxe’s Rêve de Miel is a magic worker to apply all day long and just before bed. Your lips will feel brand new after a few days. 

  • A face and body balm that repairs and protects the skin from the harsh temperatures. The perfect ally to carry on the slope for a quick skin-fix. 

  • After a long day in the cold, this hydrogel facial sheet mask infused with rose petals will soothe skin affected by the cold. 

  • This vitamin E treatment is perfect for lips, hands, feet and even delicate areas like nipples – the healing ally for your winter adventures. 

  • Before heading to the mountains, make sure you don’t forget the sunscreen. A day on the slope with no protection could cause serious damage to your skin and (if the burn is very bad) could possibly ruin the rest of your holiday. 

The best ski wear and equipment to hit the slopes in

  • This Perfect Moment ensemble will keep you warm and comfortable while also looking fabulous, of course. 

  • Finding a flattering helmet is not the easiest mission but this chromatic Kask is every minimalist’s dream. 

  • Coming straight from the 80s, Moon Boot is the cosy Italian touch you need for your ski outfit.

  • A onesie base layer to keep warm in any weather conditions. 

The best après-ski wear

  • AGDA-N-nubuck-boots-yellow

    A 3cm sole to keep your feet warm, bright yellow leather to add a pop of colour to the whiteness of the slopes and a comfortable fit to be worn everyday during the winter months. 

  • For your après-ski, replace the helmet for a chic wool beret.  

  • Comfortable, warm and cosy – from a fondue party to a drink in front of the fire, this cardigan is the perfect go-to for any winter night. 

  • To keep warm and dry, a waterproof boot is necessary on or off the slopes. 

  • A cashmere onesie to wear to chill in your room, lounge in the hotel bar or for a relaxed night out. 

  • mahabis luxury slippers

    A pair of slippers that we can wear at a restaurant? Yes, please. Mahabis classic slippers have a 100% wool lining that will keep you warm on the coldest winter days and a multi-surface sole that makes it a good option if you can’t bear the sight of uncomfortable shoes after a whole day on the slopes. Wear them with jeans and nobody will notice you are wearing your (very luxurious) slippers.

