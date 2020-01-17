Flying solo means you come face-to-face with your inner sense of grit; a quality that is blurred by the secure social structures of everyday life.

“We’re drawn to identity-markers and to groups that help us define ourselves,” says Matthew Bowker, a psychoanalytic theorist and solitude researcher. “In the simplest terms, this means using others to fill out our identities, rather than relying on something internal, something that comes from within.”

People, he tells The Atlantic, need to have “the ability to know that you’re going to survive, that you’re going to be okay if you’re not supported by this group”.

We all have the skill for tenacity but surrounded by other people, it tends to lie dormant. By breaking free from the group, you’ll fire it up, giving your muscle for self-reliance a welcome workout. Hello, the most liberating feeling ever.