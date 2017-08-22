The ultimate British bucket list: unique places to see and things to do before you die

Contrary to popular belief, you don't actually have to venture out of the UK for a life-changing travel experience.

Britain is home to a vast cocktail of adventures, from warship wreck-diving in the icy waters of Scapa Flow to kicking back in a hot tub in one of our island's few residential beach huts.

Fancy a challenging ski terrain? Forget the Alps; Scotland's glorious Cairngorm pistes are ten times as fun, and cheaper to boot. Want to catch the Northern Lights? Skip Alaska and instead hop across the Irish sea to the Isle of Man, with some of the best Dark Sky Discovery sites in Europe (pictured above).

And then there are some experiences that are just so delightfully British that you would seriously miss out by not doing them. Things like a hearty pub lunch in the Cotswolds, a rousing hike through the Black Mountains or fish and chips in the literary fishing port of Whitby.

With help from recommendations you, the readers, gave us on Twitter and Facebook, we've rounded up 12 uniquely British and offbeat travel experiences everyone should have a lifetime. How many have you ticked off on our bucket list? Find out below.