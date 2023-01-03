There are many iconic things you think of when Hollywood comes to mind.

There’s the infamous Walk of Fame, which has seen hundreds of celebrities across the decades grace the street to have their names commemorated along the 1.3-mile landmark.

Then there’s the Chinese Theatre, which encapsulates the star power that the area historically possesses. And of course, the monumental Hollywood sign, which serves as the ultimate cultural landmark of the area, looming over Los Angeles for almost a century now (the sign celebrates its 100th anniversary this year).