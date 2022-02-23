Holiday packing: this TikTok pillow hack will change the way you pack your suitcase
- Leah Sinclair
This pillow hack has become one of the biggest travel trends on TikTok and will make holiday packing a lot easier.
Who is excited to travel abroad this year?
After two years of uncertainty (which, to be fair, still remains) due to the pandemic, many of us are venturing out of the country and taking a well-deserved rest in some of the most desirable destinations.
With the prospect of travelling comes all the fun of getting ready for a holiday but also all the frustrations that come with it too – one of which is the task of packing.
Deciding how many clothes, toiletries and shoes to bring is a task that we can all relate to, as we spend hours holiday packing and sitting atop a suitcase forcing it to close.
But if you do struggle to pack and get what you need in your suitcase, there is a way to make that process a lot easier.
The “pillow hack” is one of the most-searched travel trends on TikTok, with one video in particular amassing over 24.8 million views as travellers do what they can to create more space in their suitcases.
TikTok user Anya Lakovlieva (@nolimitua) came up with a genius way to pack more while avoiding extra fees that come from overweight baggage by taking an empty pillowcase and stuffing it with additional clothing items that you couldn’t fit in a suitcase.
Lakovlieva notes that as pillows “fly for free” it makes for the perfect way to store additional clothes (and clothes only, people) and has racked over 1.3 million likes and resulted in searches for ‘packing hacks for flying’ increasing by 175%.
“I am flying tomorrow to New York and I’ll try this trick,” one wrote while another said: “If you do have underwear, small tops etc that can’t fit in a suitcase, this is an amazing trick to get those extra bits in.”
While the hack is undoubtedly clever, you have to check if the airline you’re flying with allows you to carry an extra pillow free of charge.
“While very clever and worth trying, travellers should keep in mind that this hack may not work on every occasion,” said Naveen Dittakavi, founder and CEO of Next Vacay.
“Most airlines will allow you to bring a travel pillow as part of your attire, but each airline will determine if you can board carrying a standard-sized bed pillow, depending on their luggage regulations.
“Some airlines may consider a full-sized pillow as one allotted personal item, so if you are planning on using this hack, check with your airline what pillow size is appropriate to avoid unexpected fees.”
