The 6 glorious travel destinations on everybody’s mind for 2022
- Leah Sinclair
- Published
As the year comes to an end, many are looking ahead to their new year escapes – and these six destinations are on everybody’s minds.
Many of us are dreaming of our first post-pandemic holiday.
Whether it’s being whisked off to a picturesque remote island or hitting the pavement of a metropolitan city, the desire to jump on a plane and take in the sights and sounds of somewhere new is at an all-time high.
With this in mind, many are planning ahead for their 2022 destinations – and we know the top places that people have in mind for New Year, Easter and summer 2022.
Most popular destinations for New Year travel
UAE
For guaranteed sunshine and the opportunity to immerse yourself in culture, the UAE remains a top location for Brits looking to travel at the start of the year. Take in the stunning architecture of Abu Dhabi’s Louvre and Sheikh Zayed Bridge and enjoy the winter sun at the Saadiyat public beach.
Spain
Whatever the time of year, Spain is always an accessible and desirable option among Brits. Whether it’s taking in the cultural offerings at major cities like Barcelona or Madrid or exploring quaint villages like Asturias or Alcalá del Júcar, the options are never-ending.
Maldives
If you’re planning on travelling for the first time since the pandemic began, you may as well go big or go home and visit this far-flung destination. The Maldives continues to be a top luxury travel spot, and visitors can do everything from touring the capital city Malé, or snorkelling in the crystal blue sea filled with diverse marine life.
Most popular destinations for Easter
USA
When you think of America, there are so many things that come to mind.
From major landmarks like the Statue of Liberty and Mount Rushmore to Niagra Falls and Route 66, the USA is filled with picture-worthy spots for every kind of traveller making it a diverse destination.
You can bask in the bustling cities of New York and Chicago and relax on the beaches of Miami and Los Angeles or get your southern fix in Texas and Tennessee – there really is something for everyone.
Mauritius
Fantasy turns into a reality in Mauritius, where everything looks like it is straight out of a movie. From the 20-metre-high waterfalls and sugarcane fields to its varied cuisines and extraordinary beaches, this destination is great for a Easter break.
Most popular destination for Summer
Greece
We’ve all seen the images of the blue-topped whitewashed villages in Santorini and Mykonos to the archaeological sites of Rhodes and Athens, making Greece a place of interest every summer, thanks to the easy commute, amazing weather and a variety of places to visit and experience across the country.
Images: Getty