Winter travel: the 10 best destinations to visit in December, according to Airbnb
Considering a winter getaway? Look no further than Airbnb’s top 10 destinations for December.
While the summer holidays may have been the ones we got most excited for as children, in recent years, the rise of winter sun getaways across the world has seen us jetting off before – and even during – the Christmas period.
According to data generated from Airbnb guest searches, the holiday rental company has revealed the top destinations travellers are heading to ahead of the festive season. And the results are certainly varied.
Best places to travel to this December
Sydney, Australia
Topping the list, it seems a growing number of travellers are looking for a trip down under, taking the opportunity to spend the first Christmas there since coronavirus restrictions were fully lifted. And with iconic sights like the Opera House and a vibrant arts and culture scene, we can’t blame them.
Malaga, Spain
A much shorter trip across the channel, Malaga has long been a popular destination for those seeking winter sun. With average December temperatures of 17°C, it’s just about warm enough to take to the beaches. But if not, the array of markets, eateries and stunning cathedrals will be sure to keep you entertained.
Rovaniemi, Finland
Unsurprisingly, Rovaniemi, Finland (aka the home of Father Christmas himself) makes the perfect Christmas getaway for both couples and families. Wholesome festive fun in the snow, complete with sleigh rides, warming mulled wine and twinkling lights. Count us in.
Bangkok, Thailand
Also leading the charge for long-haul travel is south-east Asia hotspot Bangkok. Boasting temperatures of 32°C and 0 days of rain (yes, you read that right), it’s the perfect escape from the chilly British weather. Christmas day on the beach, anyone?
Cape Town, South Africa
If you’re happy to brave the 11-hour flight, Cape Town makes an excellent destination for those seeking adventure, sea or a slice of culture. Take in the views of the iconic Table Mountain, visit the penguin colony on Boulders Beach or the fascinating museum at Robben Island. The possibilities really are endless.
Brussels, Belgium
Known for its Christmas markets and chocolate, where could be better for a quick weekend getaway than Brussels? Browse over 200 wooden stalls, with snow roofs and illuminated lights, to embrace the ultimate festive mood.
Oslo, Norway
Another cold weather favourite, Norway’s capital boasts not just stunning architecture and the captivating National Opera and Ballet, but breathtaking natural fjords. Take a tour of the city by river to truly capture the glory.
Alicante, Spain
Sailing, sunbathing, steep hills and sangria may be what Alicante is best known for among Brits, but be sure not to overlook the Old Town Quarter, where you can find Gothic cathedrals, medieval castles and structures dating back to between the 15th and 18th centuries.
Stockholm, Sweden
Like many other Scandinavian cities, December is when Stockholm transforms into a true winter wonderland. Expect temperatures below freezing and picturesque snowfall.
Cancun, Mexico
Last but not least, take in a slice of Central America with a trip to Cancun. A balmy 28°C throughout the month, you can soak up the sun and sip cocktails to your heart’s content as you usher in 2023.
