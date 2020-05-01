What should I do about my booked flights in 2020?

“In most cases, it’s best to sit tight for now and not to cancel,” Guy Anker, deputy editor of Money Saving Expert tells Stylist. “If you cancel now, there’s a chance you’ll get nothing or just get vouchers back, depending on the airline.”

Referring to flights that have already been paid in full, he continues: “You’re better off waiting for the airline or holiday company to cancel (but there is an exception for people who have only paid deposits). If they cancel, you’re almost certainly entitled to a cash refund. It’s hard, with some companies, to enforce that: entitled doesn’t mean you’ll 100% get it.

“Airlines are pushing people towards taking vouchers so that they have more cash to pay their staff. We [MSE] are sympathetic to the travel industry. I would say to someone: if you are going to spend it, you might be doing your bit for the economy as a whole by taking a voucher rather than [the] cash. But I also know that people need money themselves for their own survival.”