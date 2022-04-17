There’s nothing like the feeling you get when preparing for a holiday.

Whether it’s a trip abroad to a far-flung destination or a staycation in a dreamy part of the UK, that feeling of excitement as you prepare to embark on a new adventure is unmatched – and it’s something many of us are craving this year.

But where to travel to? Well, we here at Stylist HQ are here to help – and whether you’re looking for something domestic or international, I’ve listed a few places that have caught my eye for 2022, making them the perfect option for your travel wishlist this spring and summer.