“From staycations to far-flung destinations, these are the travel destinations to visit for spring/summer 2022”
From Lake Como to the Peak District, these are the destinations to put on your wishlist for this season and the next, writes Senior Digital Writer Leah Sinclair.
There’s nothing like the feeling you get when preparing for a holiday.
Whether it’s a trip abroad to a far-flung destination or a staycation in a dreamy part of the UK, that feeling of excitement as you prepare to embark on a new adventure is unmatched – and it’s something many of us are craving this year.
But where to travel to? Well, we here at Stylist HQ are here to help – and whether you’re looking for something domestic or international, I’ve listed a few places that have caught my eye for 2022, making them the perfect option for your travel wishlist this spring and summer.
Staycations
Bakewell
City dwellers seeking an escape to the countryside will love the Peak District and all it has to offer.
Take yourself over to Bakewell, which is, in fact, home of the delicious Bakewell Tart. While there, you can marvel at the stunning stonework and artefacts of the village’s history, as it stands as the true gem of the Peak District.
You’ll also be able to discover the village through all the tiny alleys and bustling streets while appreciating the cottages, greenery and all things that make it quintessentially British.
Where to stay?: Traditional, stylish, comfortable yet modern. Those are the words often associated with Rutland Arms Bakewell, a hotel nestled in the Peak District with a long history that dates back to 19th century.
Whether you’re spending a couple of nights or passing through, The Rutland Arms is perfectly placed in the centre of Bakewell.
Cornwall
Often topping staycation lists, Cornwall remains at the top of our agenda for 2022.
There’s nothing like spending your days walking along the stunning sandy beaches, looking into the distance at the towering cliffs, and visiting the cultural offering like Tate St Ives to The Eden Project.
Where to stay?: You can get everything right here at Mullion Cove Hotel, a family-owned four star hotel that sits on the Lizard, right on the South West Coast Path with outstanding and uninterrupted sea views from a clifftop perch.
Whether you want to enjoy the spa, which offers a range of wellness days and retreats or take out an e-bike to explore the area or go sea kayaking, surfing, seal watching or fishing – the options are endless at Mullion Cove.
Bath
For me, Bath is always a good idea. From visiting the Roman Baths (one of the UK’s finest historic sites I might add) and checking out the view from Bath Abbey Tower to spending countless hours perusing the various museums and galleries, you’ll never be short of things to do while in one of Britain’s prettiest cities, making it a great option for those who want to both relax and keep a busy itinerary.
Where to stay?: Indulge in some country house hotel charm at The Bath Priory, which is set in four acres of beautiful gardens tended by head gardener and Chelsea Flower Show silver medallist, Jane Moore.
Its central location is only part of what makes it appealing (it’s a simple stroll away from the city centre) along with its luxurious guest rooms, L’Occitane spa and a terrace which is perfect for a spot of alfresco dining and drinks during those warm spring and summer nights.
Abroad
Lake Como, Italy
Italy is filled with beautiful cities, regions and villages to visit – but nothing compares to the breathtaking Lake Como. Set against the foothills of the Alps, Lake Como is the perfect place to unwind with its assortment of hiking trails, stunning views, museums, churches and more. It’s also in a great location to visit others. And of course, it is home to the third largest of the Italian lakes, bringing nothing but tranquillity to your time in one of the most beautiful parts of the country.
Where to stay?: Il Sereno Lake Como was recently reponed on the 24 March and is definitely worth considering for your trip to Lake Como. Designed by world-renowned, contemporary architect Patricia Urquiola, the luxurious 40-suite hotel includes a stunning lakeside restaurant and spa situated in a historic boat house with an outdoor infinity pool.
Tokyo, Japan
Known for the stunning cherry blossoms that bloom in spring, Tokyo is a dream destination to visit during this season and on my personal bucket list.
The mild weather and sunny days around springtime make it particularly pleasant as you take in the sights of the city at its prettiest while enjoying some of the city’s cultural offerings from the Ueno Cherry Blossom Festival 2022 to its Dessert Sweets & Drink Festival 2022.
Where to stay: If you want a blend of old-world Japan and modernity, The Capitol Hotel is the perfect option. Designed by Kengo Kuma, the hotel boasts three restaurants, a 14th-floor indoor pool and direct access to four subway lines so you can travel from one spot to the next with ease while enjoying the spacious rooms with stunning city views.
Parga, Greece
When you think of Greece, places like Athens, Santorini, Mykonos and Rhodes are what come to mind.
But Parga might just be the true hidden gem that we’re only just discovering, making it tipped to be a hotspot for 2022 and beyond.
While the Greek islands teem with tourists, Parga is a largely undiscovered stretch of coastline, allowing you to explore the Ionian coast, gorgeous beaches and uncover the secrets of the town’s archaeological sites before the rest of the world catches on to it.
Where to stay?: Ornate rooms, astonishing sea views and a breathtaking terrace are just a few reasons to settle at Hotel Parga Princess.
The hotel is located over the beach of Valtos in Parga (with some of the best sunset views), making it a tranquil location for those who want to sit back and enjoy the views while being in close proximity to the beach and local restaurants.
Images: Leah Sinclair, Getty