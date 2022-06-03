Travel disruptions: stories of holiday cancellations, long delays and queues at some of the UK’s biggest airports
Passengers affected by travel cancellations and delays share their tales of woe …
After two years of the Covid-19 pandemic and the many lockdowns, rules and strict travel restrictions it brought with it, many of us are understandably itching to get away again. You might be planning a bucket list trip, looking forward to a city break, dreaming of a long deserved holiday or just excited about the chance to visit loved ones you haven’t seen in years this summer.
But even though it might be easier to move around again, that doesn’t mean it’s all plain sailing, or flying, to your destination.
With the half term break, which began on 30 May, and the double bank holiday Jubilee weekend it was bound to be a busy week for UK airports (with up to two million people set over the long weekend) fly over the next few days. Unfortunately, it seems some airports and carriers weren’t ready for the numbers of people traveling and for passengers that meant disruptions to their plans in the form of long delays and queues to clear security (causing one flight from West Sussex airport to Florence to take off empty leaving the passengers intending to fly at the airport). Not quite the scenarios we’ve been wanderlusting about over the past two years.
For Paris Palmer the disruptions have been devastating. Her honeymoon was cancelled with just five days notice, having already been delayed for over a year because of Covid.
The 32-year-old, who lives in Guildford, was due to travel from Gatwick to Mauritius in May but five days before take off she received an email saying the outbound flight had been cancelled.
Palmer says the email contained very little information. “There were no details about what to do, bearing in mind we were due to be flying in five days time – cue many frantic phone calls,” she says.
When she did make contact, she says she was told she would have to pay a surcharge(in the hundreds of pounds) to book on another flight. “:Essentially it meant that we couldn’t go”, she explains. So no honeymoon and now they are in “an almighty battle with them about compensation. The insurers are being difficult too,” she says. “I think I’m still numb with shock.”
Another TUI customer tweeted about flights to the island of Crete in Greece for June being cancelled, leaving them unable to go on holiday.
This week, Tui also announced more than 180 flight cancellations from Manchester airport.
All the customers impacted by the planned cancellations from Manchester have now been notified, according to Tui.
Speaking about Palmer’s cancellation a spokesperson from Tui told Stylist that no Tui customer is asked to pay a surcharge. They would instead be offered a refund or to rebook “with an incentive.”
A statement provided to Stylist on the many other cancellations read: “We’re incredibly sorry to those customers who have been impacted by the recent disruption to our operations. We understand that last minute delays and cancellations are incredibly disappointing, and we would like to reassure our customers that we are doing everything we can to get them on holiday as planned.
Whilst every delay and cancellation is regrettable, the vast majority of our flights are operating as planned, with more than 26,000 customers taking off yesterday on holiday.
We’d like to apologise again for the inconvenience caused and we thank customers for their understanding.”
It wasn’t just TUI customers having their hopes dashed, both British Airways and easyJet canceled more than 150 flights to and from the UK on Wednesday 1 June.
For those whose flights were scheduled, many faced hellish queues at security.
Amanda Waterhouse was due to fly London Gatwick to Athens yesterday with carrier Wizz Air but was left waiting for five hours. “The gates 90-95 are overcrowded and too hot. Not one staff member around”, she tweeted.
She tweeted an update later by which time the flight was 10 hours delayed.
“Delayed now for 10 hours. Told to come get a refreshment voucher and there’s no one at the desk!”
The aviation industry is struggling to recruit staff after waves of layoffs during the Covid-19 pandemic. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said that airlines and operators have “seriously oversold flights and holidays” relative to their capacity to deliver.
As reported by the BBC, Shapps said it had been “very distressing” to see people facing more disruption at airports with “holidays canceled and plans left in disarray”.
What to do if your flight is cancelled
If your flight is delayed or cancelled it’s important to know your rights. A checklist of what you are entitled to, and if you can claim compensation is detailed on the UK Civil Aviation Authority website.
If your cancelled is covered by UK law, your airline must let you choose between two options, either to receive a refund or choose an alternative flight.
If your flight is cancelled, airlines must also provide food and drink, accommodation )if you are rerouted the next day) and transport to and from the accommodation.
According to the CAA, the airline must provide you with these items until it is able to fly you to your destination, no matter how long the delay lasts or what has caused it.
Image credits: Photos by Carl Court/Getty Images,