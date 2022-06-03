For Paris Palmer the disruptions have been devastating. Her honeymoon was cancelled with just five days notice, having already been delayed for over a year because of Covid.

The 32-year-old, who lives in Guildford, was due to travel from Gatwick to Mauritius in May but five days before take off she received an email saying the outbound flight had been cancelled.

Palmer says the email contained very little information. “There were no details about what to do, bearing in mind we were due to be flying in five days time – cue many frantic phone calls,” she says.

When she did make contact, she says she was told she would have to pay a surcharge(in the hundreds of pounds) to book on another flight. “:Essentially it meant that we couldn’t go”, she explains. So no honeymoon and now they are in “an almighty battle with them about compensation. The insurers are being difficult too,” she says. “I think I’m still numb with shock.”

Another TUI customer tweeted about flights to the island of Crete in Greece for June being cancelled, leaving them unable to go on holiday.