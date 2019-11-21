Alternative travel destinations: discover the historical opulence of St Petersburg

Constructed over eight years on the shores of the Neva River, it is a trove of mind-blowing opulence with more than 1,000 rooms (Versailles only has 700). Fast forward 265 years and the Winter Palace is now the world-famous Hermitage Museum, stuffed to the gills with priceless artworks.

With more than three million items, only 3% of the art collection is on display at any one time – the most famous piece, Rembrandt’s The Return of the Prodigal Son never travels as it’s far too valuable.

During my two-hour guided tour, I had to scoop my jaw up off the floor every three or four seconds as we trotted from room to room (each with its own unique parquetry design, naturally), up and down a handful of the palace’s 100 staircases (the most impressive being the Ambassador’s Staircase, where I took so many photos of its gold leaf-smothered columns and trompe-l’oeil cornices that I went over my iPhone storage limit) and gazed open-mouthed at decadent chandeliers that would have made Gianni Versace weep.