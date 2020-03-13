10 travel Instagram accounts to follow to mentally escape
If everything feels a little bit heavy at the moment, live vicariously and mentally escape with these gorgeous travel Instagram accounts.
Close your eyes and imagine you’re on a beach. Instead of tapping keyboards, you can hear waves gently lapping at the sand. Your office’s bitingly cold air con is replaced for a warming ray of sunshine and instead of a beige cup of tea (with a blob of limescale floating on the top), you’re sipping a sweet cocktail.
That would be the dream, wouldn’t it? Whether you’re in the office or – as many of us now are – stuck inside at home under self-isolation, we’d all rather be enjoying the type of scene you’d typically find on a travel influencer’s Instagram grid.
Although it may be a teensy bit depressing, when we’re lying in our pyjamas eating Nutella from the jar, there’s nothing we love more than a bit of wanderlust.
Pouring over pictures of jungle hideaways in Bali or lakeside cabins in Slovenia makes us perversely happy. Even if we can’t go there ourselves – especially seeing as airlines are cancelling more flights everyday – we gain a certain type of satisfaction from living vicariously.
If you feel the same, we think you’ll love our curated list of travel Instagram accounts that provide ample escapism from the daily grind (or being under your duvet).
Alice Tate
Wes Anderson Planet
Carley's Camera
Girl Gone Abroad
The Tiny Nomad
Aneta Michniak