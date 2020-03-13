Close your eyes and imagine you’re on a beach. Instead of tapping keyboards, you can hear waves gently lapping at the sand. Your office’s bitingly cold air con is replaced for a warming ray of sunshine and instead of a beige cup of tea (with a blob of limescale floating on the top), you’re sipping a sweet cocktail.

That would be the dream, wouldn’t it? Whether you’re in the office or – as many of us now are – stuck inside at home under self-isolation, we’d all rather be enjoying the type of scene you’d typically find on a travel influencer’s Instagram grid.

Although it may be a teensy bit depressing, when we’re lying in our pyjamas eating Nutella from the jar, there’s nothing we love more than a bit of wanderlust.