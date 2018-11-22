The tranquillity here is almost hypnotic, but after a few days, adventure beckons. A six-hour jeep ride later we’re in Yala on the rugged east coast. This is arguably the premier wildlife spotting destination in Sri Lanka, with leopards, elephants, crocodiles, and endangered sloth bears all calling the vast Yala National Park home. Wondering why it didn’t come up on your honeymoon search? Well, until Wild Coast Tented Lodge recently moved in, it’s largely been a luxury hotel-free zone. You stay in a ‘cocoon’ (think love-child of safari tent and igloo), complete with copper bath, Sonos deck and on-site spa, but the true USP is that animals are free to roam here. In fact, with a watering hole next to every cocoon, they’re practically encouraged. We exchange pleasantries with wild boars on the way to breakfast and listen wide-eyed to stories of a leopard that spent three days on a rock near reception just before we arrived. I don’t usually yell, ‘Good luck!’ when my husband goes to get suncream, but here it feels totally appropriate.

For more thrills, a daily safari drive is included in your stay. Seeing a towering tusker elephant block the path of our jeep, then stampede towards us as our driver desperately tries to find reverse, is no doubt the most thrilling experience I’ll ever have at 7.30am on a Wednesday. The next day, we hold our breath as a leopard emerges languidly from the bush, then slinks off with all the sass and insouciance of a catwalk model. Save some photo space for the little guys too, like the exuberant mongoose and (my favourites) the painted storks with their chic pink and black plumes.