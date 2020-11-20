I think there’s a qualitative difference between racism and being raced. Racism, I think, is more sinister and deliberate. But being raced or racing other people is something that people do because they aren’t paying attention.

It’s cultural laziness: we create all these shorthands that allow us to process difference, but a lot of them are focused on the negative rather than the positive. I experience race differently when I’m in countries like Nepal or India, because I get none of the privileges of whiteness. I experience intense scrutiny or unequal treatment from ordinary people who also themselves come from a place where they have no privilege. They have raced me—decided, based on cultural generalisations, who they think I am—in order to process my presence; and, because of the way popular culture from the West especially projects and processes Black women, a lot of that is negative. It’s that feeling when you walk into a space and you meet people who think that you surely cannot know, just because of who they think you are.

I don’t think I am the kind of African my guide expected. I think he had raced and gendered me, and my showing up a little more sure than he expected me to be frustrated him. Especially when I was hyperventilating and he was struggling to figure out the oxygen, I could tell that his own self-assuredness was falling apart. I had to struggle for almost thirty minutes before he would go to her for help.

I would go back to Nepal in a heartbeat, but I am not sure I would ever attempt Everest Base Camp again. There is so much cruelty and violence in the world that it would be completely absurd, I think, to take myself back to a place where being raced and being unseen nearly cost me my life.

I think a lot about how callousness and carelessness can often result in the same outcome. People like to say that, because racism and being raced are different, we should think about the people perpetrating them differently. But for the person on the receiving end, the outcomes are the same. The mind and body still suffer the same. We find ourselves gasping for air. Reciting the alphabet backwards. Willing our bodies and minds not to give in, even though—in a world that keeps us jogging on the treadmill of justifying our right to exist—the only thing we want to do is rest.

