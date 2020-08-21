All my childhood fantasies involved sleeping in a treehouse – whose didn’t? So, in a year when everything seems to be pretty rubbish, and feeling desperate to look at something other than my four walls, I decided to book a stay at Hudnalls Hideout. It looked like the perfect place to escape everything and quite literally hide out, in a treehouse, far, far (3.5 hours from London) away.

The drive to St Briavels towards the Southern Wye Valley passes through the beautiful countryside of the North Wessex Downs and the Cotswolds, where the treehouse teeters on the edge of the English-Welsh border. Countryside, forests, fresh air – oh how I’ve missed you.

It’s easy to see why these mysterious and mossy ancient woodlands of the Forest of Dean and Wye Valley captured the imagination of JRR Tolkein. The magical area also won the hearts of Sarah and Ade Orchard who built this dream glamping destination. But this is no hobbit home or tipi construction, rather a luxurious adult-only treehouse suspended four metres above ground, set in two acres of private woodland including an orchard and meadow bursting with wildflowers. It’s remote but not so remote that it’s inaccessible by public transport where a 20-minute taxi ride follows a train-ride to either Chepstow or Lydney.