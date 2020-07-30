This bed and breakfast in Devon has been voted best in the world
Megan Murray
With rave reviews and incredible attention to detail, this bed and breakfast has been given the heady title – but does it live up to the hype?
A peacefully secluded location, hearty breakfast and cosy place to rest your head are some of the qualities we look for in our perfect bed and breakfast.
When you’re not quite in the position to take the trip of a lifetime, but more a lazy weekend away, an independent B&B is the only place to, well, be.
There are loads of lovely ones around the country and far beyond, but travel giant website TripAdvisor has got some exciting news for those who are looking to plan their next trip.
Putting the power in the hands of their customers, TripAdvisor has consulted millions of travellers to come up with a list of the best of the best for the Travellers’ Choice 2020 awards, using genuine recommendations and reviews from those who have been.
And in the category of the best B&B or inn, there was one clear winner: The 25 Boutique B&B in Devon.
Located in Torquay and just next to the coast, The 25 was also voted best bed and breakfast in the world in 2019, and it’s easy to see why. It has everything you might want in an idyllic English getaway with sea views, sandy beaches, lots of greenery and some of the best weather in the country.
Hosts Andy and Julian have years of experience in running award-winning hotels and B&Bs and for The 25 they brought all of their experience together with a firm focus on providing the best guest experience going.
The reviews they showcase on the website back this up, with previous guests saying: “They are warm, friendly and welcoming hosts and their attention to detail is remarkable. The atmosphere in the house induces complete relaxation. We have never stayed in any hotel (however expensive) which has provided such a complete ‘package’ to it’s guests.”
Features for those staying are listed as powerful showers, mist free bathroom mirrors, full English breakfast and in-room homemade treats, luxury Elemis toiletries, Nespresso coffee makers, iPads, fluffy bathrobes and free movies on demand, all as a standard. While more specialist rooms include voice activated TVs, mood lighting and free-standing baths. Sounds pretty swanky, eh?
From Frank the zebra, who protrudes from the wall of the Torre Suite, to the dew-covered orange flower theming of the Oddicombe Suite, all the rooms have their own, slightly wacky, themes which may appeal to the interior mavericks out there. So, if you’re a fan of the minimalist look, be sure to do your research.
What does seem to be guaranteed however, is an award-winning level of service and thoughtful details, which we think anyone would be hard-pressed to argue with.
Images: Courtesy of venue / Getty