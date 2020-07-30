A peacefully secluded location, hearty breakfast and cosy place to rest your head are some of the qualities we look for in our perfect bed and breakfast.

When you’re not quite in the position to take the trip of a lifetime, but more a lazy weekend away, an independent B&B is the only place to, well, be.

There are loads of lovely ones around the country and far beyond, but travel giant website TripAdvisor has got some exciting news for those who are looking to plan their next trip.

Putting the power in the hands of their customers, TripAdvisor has consulted millions of travellers to come up with a list of the best of the best for the Travellers’ Choice 2020 awards, using genuine recommendations and reviews from those who have been.