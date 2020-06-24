Virtual experiences will continue to be popular

As lockdown has raged on, we’ve seen millions of people turning to online versions of their favourite past times to recreate their usual fun. Virtual pub quizzes, film clubs and escape rooms have all been hugely popular, which is something Airbnb has replicated in its experiences sector by turning it digital.

Although last year you would have been able to cook pasta with an Italian Nonna in her kitchen in Rome or wander the streets of Amsterdam with your own feminist historian guide, many of these experiences are now available online and Powell says there’s been an encouraging interest which she thinks will continue.

“Travelling abroad is going to be very slow to come back, which will mean virtual experiences will continue to be popular,” says Powell.

“We’ve seen through the popularity of our online Airbnb experiences that people are keen to see things on the other side of the world from their living rooms. You may not be able to go to Italy, but you can learn how to cook Italian pasta online. You can learn about sake in Japan, or K-Pop in Korea, all through a screen. It’s about getting a taste of these experiences that you may not be able to have for a long time.”

Powell says that this will extend to getting involved in celebrations online that we would usually hope to take to the street to experience. For example, Airbnb will be celebrating the Olympics and supporting athletes by running online experiences with them in which customers can speak to Olympians, hear their stories, see their medals and even do an at home workout.

Similarly, is supporting Pride celebrations by setting up experiences with key voices in the LGBTQ+ community for those who won’t be attending in-person parades.