Car hire service Zipcar says since lockdown restrictions started to ease in early June they’ve seen a 36% rise in bookings for weekend care hire, suggesting that people are planning on driving holidays.

While Booking.com predicts that road trips will become a huge travel trend over the next few months, calling the UK the “perfect” place to explore by car.

A spokesperson told Stylist.co.uk: “At 874 miles from top to bottom, with four countries and 12 regions, it’s small enough to explore by road, yet big enough to offer every type of city, coastline and countryside.

“British appetite to explore locally is there as recent research reveals that 80% of Brits are thinking of taking a domestic trip at some point over the next 12 months while 20% indicated ‘exploring my home country’ as motivation to travel once travel restrictions are lifted.”

If you’re wondering where to start, Booking.com has analysed rental car data and offered for recommendations for activities and accommodation to come up with these three routes.