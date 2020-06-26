UK road trip holiday: routes and ideas for the 2020 staycation travel trend
- Megan Murray
Taking a UK road trip is the emerging travel trend to try this summer. Explore everything Britain has to offer and make the most of your annual leave.
The travel industry is in the middle of a big change. As lockdown restrictions begin to loosen, we’ve seen hotels get the green light to reopen on 4 July and some European beach destinations attempt to lure tourists abroad, but things still feel very uncertain.
Rental holiday accommodation platform HomeAway has reported that one in three Britons are still concerned about social distancing and two fifths say they’re worried about catching the virus when it comes to holidaying. Plus, with second wave anxiety still rife, for many people booking a trip out of the UK this summer feels too soon.
Which is where the staycation comes in. The UK has much to offer, from typically English villages in Sussex to the heather-covered moors in Yorkshire, as well as Scotland’s lochs and the national parks in Wales.
Car hire service Zipcar says since lockdown restrictions started to ease in early June they’ve seen a 36% rise in bookings for weekend care hire, suggesting that people are planning on driving holidays.
While Booking.com predicts that road trips will become a huge travel trend over the next few months, calling the UK the “perfect” place to explore by car.
A spokesperson told Stylist.co.uk: “At 874 miles from top to bottom, with four countries and 12 regions, it’s small enough to explore by road, yet big enough to offer every type of city, coastline and countryside.
“British appetite to explore locally is there as recent research reveals that 80% of Brits are thinking of taking a domestic trip at some point over the next 12 months while 20% indicated ‘exploring my home country’ as motivation to travel once travel restrictions are lifted.”
If you’re wondering where to start, Booking.com has analysed rental car data and offered for recommendations for activities and accommodation to come up with these three routes.
London to Manchester
On a straight run this trip takes just short of four hours on the motorway. If you have the time, it’s well worth thinking about pencilling in an overnight stay in Wales. Why not try the ‘Cambrian Way’ route.
This will take you from Cardiff in the south, all the way to Llandudno in the north, a mere hour and a half from Manchester. This particular route will appeal to nature enthusiasts as it takes in two national parks along the way: the Brecon Beacons and Snowdonia.
For those who decide to stop off and settle for the night, the Ty Derw Country House in the Dyfi Valley (Snowdonia National Park) is an excellent choice for travellers looking for wall-to-wall stunning views.
Edinburgh to Glasgow
Start in Edinburgh and enjoy the city full of activities, cultural experiences and gorgeous places to stay.
Then, the journey between the two cities takes just an hour. A suggested scenic route, which can easily be done in a day, is from Glasgow to Loch Lomond, from there heading over to Stirling to visit the castle before making your way to the beautiful and historic city of Edinburgh.
Each drive takes approx an hour between destinations, which is particularly useful for travellers who maybe short on time.
London to Edinburgh
Strap yourself in, travelling by car from London to Edinburgh takes roughly seven hours. There are numerous places along the way which make for great stop offs. It all depends on what you are after, whether that’s an urban, city backdrop or something more quiet and picturesque.
From London, five hours into the journey will bring you to the Lake District, which is perfect for exploring by car. Whether just passing through or staying overnight there’s a wealth of quaint towns for travellers to choose from. A highly recommended place to stay is The Coach House, which is perfectly located in the centre of the Lakes.
Images: Getty / Facebook/ Unsplash