UK staycations: 5 seaside towns as recommended by Pinterest users

Megan Murray
The five prettiest seaside staycation destinations that Pinterest users are absolutely loving right now. 

Pinterest is known for being the platform to find the most aesthetically pleasing inspiration. Whether it be decorations for a birthday party or interior design ideas, if you describe something as Pinterest-worthy, people usually know this means that a high standard has been set. 

But Pinterest is also a great place to find your next travel destination. With users sharing tips of where to go and photos of their adventures from all over the world, it’s a goldmine of beautiful places to explore.

As we know, staycations are huge right now, and this is something that Pinterest has seen reflected in all of the travel posts flooding the platform recently. From pastel beach huts to cute boutiques, the charming sights of UK seaside towns have spiked over the last six months revealing the prettiest, most-Pinterest staycations to visit are. 

While Devon has seen a 60% increase in searches in the UK, places like Whitstable and St Ives are also very popular, with 40% and 35% spikes respectively. 

So, if you’re planning a sweet seaside staycation this summer and are searching for somewhere that has the whimsical look Pinterest is so known for, check out these towns which are most heralded by this image-sharing site’s users. 

  • 1. Devon

    With a ruggedly beautiful coastline, it’s no surprise that Devon comes up high on the list of ideal staycation destinations. Pinterest users are wild for all Devon has to offer, with one of the most posted about attractions on the platform being the wide range of beaches, including Soar Mill Cove and Gara Rock Beach.

    There’s also some wild swimming spots to check out, such as Pear Tree Point and Leftlake. While, if quaint villages are what you’re after, have a wander around the likes of Dittisham, Cockington and Clovelly.

  • 2. Whitstable

    Whitstable in Kent is famous for its pastel-hued oyster bar, pictured above, which we’re sure you’ve seen floating around on one social media platform or another. 

    But this isn’t the only photogenic spot to visit at this cute, English town. In fact, it’s just the beginning. Walk to the seafront and you’ll find rows of colourful beach huts along the sand. In the town there’s plenty of street art to admire, antique shops to nosey around and smuggler’s alleyways to explore.

  • 3. St Ives

    St Ives is known for being a charming seaside town in Cornwall, which benefits from turquoise waters, olde English architecture and sunny weather (well, for UK standards at least!).

    There’s lots of windy streets to get lost in but if in doubt, grab a picnic blanket and bottle of wine and head to the beach to watch the sunset as the beaches are the main attraction here. 

  • 4. Bournemouth

    After you’ve explored the beach, give Bournemouth’s shopping streets some of your attention. The Arcade is a Victorian covered gallery which is worth a walk down and there are independent boutiques scattered around, too.

    Bournemouth also has a pier which is a great place to sit out and have a lunch when the sun is shining.

  • 5. Salcombe

    If you had dreams of visiting far flung, paradisiac island this summer, Salcombe is a UK alternative brimming with natural beauty.

    The beaches are scenic, with soft, pale golden sand and stunningly blue water. There are gorgeous walking trails to try if you fancy being active, or just sit back and enjoy the food. Fresh seafood is the order of the day here, with most menus catering for those who want to try the crab and fish caught in the area.

Images: Getty/ Pinterest

Megan Murray

Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.

