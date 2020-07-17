Pinterest is known for being the platform to find the most aesthetically pleasing inspiration. Whether it be decorations for a birthday party or interior design ideas, if you describe something as Pinterest-worthy, people usually know this means that a high standard has been set.

But Pinterest is also a great place to find your next travel destination. With users sharing tips of where to go and photos of their adventures from all over the world, it’s a goldmine of beautiful places to explore.

As we know, staycations are huge right now, and this is something that Pinterest has seen reflected in all of the travel posts flooding the platform recently. From pastel beach huts to cute boutiques, the charming sights of UK seaside towns have spiked over the last six months revealing the prettiest, most-Pinterest staycations to visit are.