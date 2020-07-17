UK staycations: 5 seaside towns as recommended by Pinterest users
- Megan Murray
The five prettiest seaside staycation destinations that Pinterest users are absolutely loving right now.
Pinterest is known for being the platform to find the most aesthetically pleasing inspiration. Whether it be decorations for a birthday party or interior design ideas, if you describe something as Pinterest-worthy, people usually know this means that a high standard has been set.
But Pinterest is also a great place to find your next travel destination. With users sharing tips of where to go and photos of their adventures from all over the world, it’s a goldmine of beautiful places to explore.
As we know, staycations are huge right now, and this is something that Pinterest has seen reflected in all of the travel posts flooding the platform recently. From pastel beach huts to cute boutiques, the charming sights of UK seaside towns have spiked over the last six months revealing the prettiest, most-Pinterest staycations to visit are.
While Devon has seen a 60% increase in searches in the UK, places like Whitstable and St Ives are also very popular, with 40% and 35% spikes respectively.
So, if you’re planning a sweet seaside staycation this summer and are searching for somewhere that has the whimsical look Pinterest is so known for, check out these towns which are most heralded by this image-sharing site’s users.
1. Devon
2. Whitstable
3. St Ives
4. Bournemouth
5. Salcombe
Images: Getty/ Pinterest