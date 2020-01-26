UK staycations: 4 beautiful retreats surrounded by nature
Lauren Geall
Take a walk on the wild side with these peaceful retreats in the middle of the countryside, perfect for a UK staycation.
In 2020, British workers are set to waste up to 65 million days of annual leave. According to research from travel money specialist Equals, the average worker will leave two days unused every year – with over half of workers saying they don’t usually manage to use their full entitlement.
In a time when so many of us are dealing with mental health issues and increasing levels of burnout thanks to the stress we experience at work, it’s about time this changed. As the first month of the year comes to an end (we can’t believe it either), it’s about time we get planning our holiday schedule for 2020.
While an extravagant getaway halfway across the world may seem appealing, a holiday doesn’t always have to mean getting on a plane, especially if you’re trying to reduce your impact on the climate. Instead, why not try a UK staycation this year? Across the country, there are loads of beautiful locations waiting to be discovered. And when the benefits of spending time in nature are so widely reported, why not spend some time exploring the remote, rural landscapes the country has to offer?
Below, we’ve picked out four beautiful staycation spots for you to try in 2020.
Fountains Cottage in Ripon, North Yorkshire
The ivy-clad exterior and exposed beams of Fountains Cottage in North Yorkshire has to be one of the most quaint places you could imagine to relax and unwind. Originally built in 1974, this peaceful property can house up to eight guests – perfect for a group of friends to escape the city.
Cynefin Retreats in Hereford, Wales
This collection of four luxury pods nestled in Wales’ Wye Valley offers the chance for guests to reconnect with the natural world around them. Inside, the pods feature all the amenities you could imagine, from private hot tubs to underfloor heating. But step outside, and the natural world is right on your doorstep: take a walk across the Brecon Beacons or go wild swimming in the nearby lake – it’s up to you.
89 Church Lawn in Stourton, Wiltshire
Nant Lass in Dolgellau, Wales
Take seclusion to the extreme with this one bedroom romantic retreat in the Dolmelynllyn estate of Snowdonia. Originally built as an observatory, this quaint pink property offers the perfect spot for star gazing and unobstructed views across the valley.
Images: National Trust/Cynefin Retreats