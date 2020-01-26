In 2020, British workers are set to waste up to 65 million days of annual leave. According to research from travel money specialist Equals, the average worker will leave two days unused every year – with over half of workers saying they don’t usually manage to use their full entitlement.

In a time when so many of us are dealing with mental health issues and increasing levels of burnout thanks to the stress we experience at work, it’s about time this changed. As the first month of the year comes to an end (we can’t believe it either), it’s about time we get planning our holiday schedule for 2020.