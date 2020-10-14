Whether it’s a Tracey Emin in the bathroom or a Picasso hanging casually above the fireplace, good art can take the hotel experience from mundane to magnificent. Plus, when you have art on your very own walls, there’s no need to jostle your way through a busy gallery to get your art fix.

Fortunately, the UK is heaving with hotels that put on a fantastically arty show, from country houses brimming with their own private collections, to central London spots at the forefront of the digital scene.

Here’s our pick of the best UK hotels to rival art galleries.