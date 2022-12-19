After arriving in the dark (we drove, but you can get a train to Haslemere, and then a 20-minute taxi) and dumping our bags in the provided wheelbarrow, we blunder our way through a hooded woodland path until we find our cabin, perched above a sprawling valley. The view is breathtaking, but that won’t become clear until the following morning, when we’re genuinely struck dumb by quite how stunning the scenery is - all rolling hills and horizon-hugging fields.

In the meantime the cabin itself is revealed to be an absolute beaut (I’m booked into Josef, although the website makes all of them look pretty dreamy), neat and compact and absolutely the sort of thing you’d lust after on a trawl through #cabincore TikTok. It’s not exactly luxe - there is no outdoor hot tub here - but it’s clearly been designed with comfort in mind, from the perfectly squidgy king-size bed to the rainfall shower, while two gas hobs, a small fridge and a rustic wood-burner are there to keep you fed, watered and toasty, no matter what’s happening outside.

Unyoked are big on the mental benefits of doing nothing, and as such, distractions are few. There are a couple of paperbacks. There is Uno and a set of Connect Four. There is a cassette player with a choice between Bowie the Beach Boys or Van Morrison. And that’s about it. Just you, your thoughts, and anyone you might have brought along for company. Fortunately, you’ve got nature to keep you occupied.

A private footpath soon connects up with a public one, offering multiple scenic walks through the surrounding national park. Maybe you’ll go and discover the ruins of an old Roman fort, or follow the babbling river the other way towards a Buddhist monastery that’s still very much operational. Or maybe you’ll just stare at it all from bed, because you’ve genuinely never been anywhere so cosy in your life, and with a view like this one, why would you ever leave?