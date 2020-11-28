There’s not much that’s cheery about a beach in winter. No primary coloured buckets clutched in excited children’s hands. No takers for the deck chairs. No Factor 30.

But a winter beach is certainly never lacking in emotion. You’ll find plenty of melancholy here if you want it; a sprinkle of serenity; a dash of hope in the retreating swell.

There’s an art to an empty winter beach that can easily be overlooked – oily pebbles and tiny shells found scattered like slowly-spilt treasure; the way seafoam glitters under the watery winter sun; fat gulls circling above sea cliffs in the manner of patrolling Spitfires. But I’ve often found that a winter beach does so much more than simply look dramatic. For me, they are an emotional crutch, a place to escape to when the walls start to inch in too close.

I’ve often found myself yearning for a winter beach when my brain sends me signs it is starting to struggle. When bad thoughts sit torpid and refuse to be shaken, when my mind orders me to be ashamed, embarrassed of every mistake I ever made. Because a stroll along a winter beach can help to entirely reframe your thinking, whether it’s the wind-whipped quiet or the salty open space that allows you to untie your stubborn thoughts like knots out of rope.