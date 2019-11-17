Once the reserve of garden parties and twee church fetes, the humble afternoon tea is getting a snazzy makeover.

The oh-so-British tradition has been reinvented with some imaginative twists - from tea inspired by the latest catwalk trends to classic literature like Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland.

Whether you’re all tea-ed out and looking for something to reignite your passion for mini-deserts, you want to support a worthy cause or have something special to celebrate and want to do it in style, we think one of these might just do the trick.

Take a gander at our favourite themed and unique afternoon teas in London and treat yourself to some imaginative indulgence.