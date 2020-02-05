Are you an old-fashioned romantic? If you love the idea of, well, love, then you might be excited to make a big deal of Valentine’s Day.

There are plenty of things you can do with either friends or your partner in the UK, from artsy events in London to booking a cosy staycation. But, if you want to go all out this 14 February, why not take a trip away to somewhere unashamedly romantic? Sounds pretty dreamy, we think you’ll agree.

If you fancy a last-minute weekend break, you’ll want to get it right, which means picking a location known for being perfect for love birds. We’re talking about cute streets for wandering hand-in-hand, an exciting nightlife and atmospheric restaurants.