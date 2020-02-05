Most romantic cities in the world for a Valentine’s weekend break
- Megan Murray
The most romantic cities in the world have been revealed, and each one is full of beautiful sights, charming architecture and a whole lot of charisma for you and your love to enjoy.
Are you an old-fashioned romantic? If you love the idea of, well, love, then you might be excited to make a big deal of Valentine’s Day.
There are plenty of things you can do with either friends or your partner in the UK, from artsy events in London to booking a cosy staycation. But, if you want to go all out this 14 February, why not take a trip away to somewhere unashamedly romantic? Sounds pretty dreamy, we think you’ll agree.
If you fancy a last-minute weekend break, you’ll want to get it right, which means picking a location known for being perfect for love birds. We’re talking about cute streets for wandering hand-in-hand, an exciting nightlife and atmospheric restaurants.
Luckily, InsureMyTrip is here to help. The travel insurance comparison site knows a thing or two about which are the best cities to visit, and especially for the day of love the company has compared factors such as popularity for honeymoons and marriage proposals, price of accommodations over the Valentine’s Day holiday, quality of romantic hotels and wine bars, and quality of green space and parks.
Of the 67 cities analysed, Paris unsurprisingly ranks first with an overall score of 7.53. Coming in second place is London, while Santorini takes the bronze medal. Here, we’ve provided some inspiration of romantic things to do in the top three spots, with the full list below.
1. Paris
Cupid’s top tip: it’s an obvious one, but if you’re exploring the city of lights on Valentine’s Day you need to go to the brightest light of all, the Eiffel Tower. Experience booking company Klook do some really good deals, where you can bag a ticket that will skip the line and includes dinner with the best view in Paris.
London
Cupid’s top tip: going to the cinema is one of the most classic date ideas there is, so we love the idea of going old school on Valentine’s Day. London is famous for its unique buildings, and the Electric Cinema on Portobello Road, with its domed roof and vintage-look mosaic floor makes for a gorgeous place to watch a film. What’s more, the Electric has a choice of larger, cuddle-friendly sofas as well as romantic red decor.
This Valentine’s weekend the Electric is showing two romantic classics, Breakfast At Tiffany’s and Lady And The Tramp, so be sure to book your tickets quick.
Santorini
Cupid’s top tip: the best thing you can do in a place as beautiful as Santorini is to just soak it up. Luckily, we know a place. Andronis Suites is a luxury accomodation set in the iconic hills of Santorini, with views out to the sea and across the bay. Select suites come with infinity pools and jacuzzis, while huge beds, Instagram-worthy baths and whimsical decor are a standard. If you’re booking a romantic weekend away, this is the place to do it.
Still not sure you’ve found the place for you? Check out the top 10 most romantic cities in the world here:
- Paris
- London
- Santorini
- Barcelona
- Ubud
- Prague
- Montreal
- Lisbon
- Edinburgh
- Vienna
Whatever you do with your day, here’s hoping it’s full of love.
